    uitslagen en klassement

    EK-kwalificatieEK Kwal. Groep E speeldag 10

      ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-d+/-
    1Kroatië 17851217710
    2Wales 1484221064
    3Slowakije 13843113112
    4Hongarije 128440811-3
    5Azerbeidzjan 18071518-13

    trainer:
    Robert Page
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Wayne HennesseyIN24/01/1987WAL
    Adam DaviesIN17/07/1992WAL
    Danny WardIN22/06/1993WAL
    Tom KingIN09/03/1995WAL
    Tom LockyerIN03/12/1994WAL
    Ethan AmpaduIN14/09/2000WAL
    Connor RobertsIN23/09/1995WAL
    Chris MephamIN05/11/1997WAL
    Joe RodonIN22/10/1997WAL
    James LawrenceIN22/08/1992WAL
    Ben DaviesIN24/04/1993WAL
    Chris GunterIN21/07/1989WAL
    Ben CabangoIN30/05/2000WAL
    Neco WilliamsIN13/04/2001WAL
    Rhys Norrington-DaviesIN22/04/1999WAL
    Brandon CooperIN14/01/2000WAL
    Harry WilsonIN22/03/1997WAL
    Daniel JamesIN10/11/1997WAL
    David BrooksIN08/07/1997WAL
    Matthew SmithIN22/11/1999WAL
    Will VaulksIN13/09/1993WAL
    Dylan LevittIN17/11/2000WAL
    Joe AllenIN14/03/1990WAL
    Jonny WilliamsIN09/10/1993WAL
    Aaron RamseyIN26/12/1990WAL
    Joe MorrellIN03/01/1997WAL
    Brennan JohnsonIN23/05/2001WAL
    Rubin ColwillIN27/04/2002WAL
    Ben WoodburnIN15/10/1999WAL
    Josh SheehanIN30/03/1995WAL
    Tyler RobertsIN12/01/1999WAL
    Kieffer MooreIN08/08/1992WAL
    Gareth BaleIN16/07/1989WAL
    George ThomasIN24/03/1997WAL
    Mark HarrisIN29/12/1998WAL
    Sorba ThomasIN25/01/1999WAL
    Robert PageIN03/09/1974WAL