Wales
uitslagen en klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|d+/-
|1
|Kroatië
|17
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|7
|10
|2
|Wales
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|6
|4
|3
|Slowakije
|13
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|11
|2
|4
|Hongarije
|12
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|-3
|5
|Azerbeidzjan
|1
|8
|0
|7
|1
|5
|18
|-13
Wales
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Wayne Hennessey
|IN
|24/01/1987
|WAL
|Adam Davies
|IN
|17/07/1992
|WAL
|Danny Ward
|IN
|22/06/1993
|WAL
|Tom King
|IN
|09/03/1995
|WAL
|Tom Lockyer
|IN
|03/12/1994
|WAL
|Ethan Ampadu
|IN
|14/09/2000
|WAL
|Connor Roberts
|IN
|23/09/1995
|WAL
|Chris Mepham
|IN
|05/11/1997
|WAL
|Joe Rodon
|IN
|22/10/1997
|WAL
|James Lawrence
|IN
|22/08/1992
|WAL
|Ben Davies
|IN
|24/04/1993
|WAL
|Chris Gunter
|IN
|21/07/1989
|WAL
|Ben Cabango
|IN
|30/05/2000
|WAL
|Neco Williams
|IN
|13/04/2001
|WAL
|Rhys Norrington-Davies
|IN
|22/04/1999
|WAL
|Brandon Cooper
|IN
|14/01/2000
|WAL
|Harry Wilson
|IN
|22/03/1997
|WAL
|Daniel James
|IN
|10/11/1997
|WAL
|David Brooks
|IN
|08/07/1997
|WAL
|Matthew Smith
|IN
|22/11/1999
|WAL
|Will Vaulks
|IN
|13/09/1993
|WAL
|Dylan Levitt
|IN
|17/11/2000
|WAL
|Joe Allen
|IN
|14/03/1990
|WAL
|Jonny Williams
|IN
|09/10/1993
|WAL
|Aaron Ramsey
|IN
|26/12/1990
|WAL
|Joe Morrell
|IN
|03/01/1997
|WAL
|Brennan Johnson
|IN
|23/05/2001
|WAL
|Rubin Colwill
|IN
|27/04/2002
|WAL
|Ben Woodburn
|IN
|15/10/1999
|WAL
|Josh Sheehan
|IN
|30/03/1995
|WAL
|Tyler Roberts
|IN
|12/01/1999
|WAL
|Kieffer Moore
|IN
|08/08/1992
|WAL
|Gareth Bale
|IN
|16/07/1989
|WAL
|George Thomas
|IN
|24/03/1997
|WAL
|Mark Harris
|IN
|29/12/1998
|WAL
|Sorba Thomas
|IN
|25/01/1999
|WAL
|Robert Page
|IN
|03/09/1974
|WAL