OH Leuven
uitslagen en klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|d+/-
|1
|Union
|64
|29
|20
|5
|4
|62
|22
|40
|2
|Club Brugge
|57
|29
|16
|4
|9
|56
|34
|22
|3
|Antwerp
|53
|29
|16
|8
|5
|49
|34
|15
|4
|Anderlecht
|52
|29
|14
|5
|10
|60
|32
|28
|5
|KAA Gent
|49
|29
|14
|8
|7
|44
|27
|17
|6
|KV Mechelen
|46
|28
|14
|10
|4
|50
|48
|2
|7
|Charleroi
|46
|29
|13
|9
|7
|45
|40
|5
|8
|KRC Genk
|44
|29
|13
|11
|5
|56
|41
|15
|9
|Cercle Brugge
|39
|29
|11
|12
|6
|42
|36
|6
|10
|STVV
|38
|29
|11
|13
|5
|32
|37
|-5
|11
|KV Kortrijk
|37
|29
|9
|10
|10
|37
|36
|1
|12
|OH Leuven
|37
|28
|9
|9
|10
|39
|44
|-5
|13
|KV Oostende
|32
|29
|9
|15
|5
|28
|52
|-24
|14
|Standard
|29
|28
|7
|13
|8
|29
|44
|-15
|15
|Zulte Waregem
|29
|29
|7
|14
|8
|38
|61
|-23
|16
|KAS Eupen
|28
|29
|7
|15
|7
|33
|49
|-16
|17
|RFC Seraing
|23
|29
|7
|20
|2
|26
|58
|-32
|18
|Beerschot
|16
|28
|4
|20
|4
|29
|60
|-31
OH Leuven
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|min.
|m
|s
|v
|90
|Rafael Romo
|IN
|25/02/1990
|K
|VEN
|1396
|16
|15
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13
|Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson
|IN
|18/02/1995
|K
|IJS
|1125
|13
|13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent Sels
|IN
|15/08/2003
|K
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Oregan Ravet
|IN
|13/07/2001
|K
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Toon Raemaekers
|IN
|09/09/2000
|V
|BEL
|90
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dylan Ouédraogo
|IN
|22/07/1998
|V
|BUR
|216
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|35
|Cenk Özkacar
|IN
|06/10/2000
|V
|TUR
|2385
|27
|27
|26
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Sébastien Dewaest
|IN
|27/05/1991
|V
|BEL
|2127
|24
|24
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|46
|Milan Taildeman
|IN
|27/06/2001
|V
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Pierre Yves Ngawa
|IN
|09/02/1992
|V
|BEL
|1189
|18
|13
|13
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Louis Patris
|IN
|07/06/2001
|V
|BEL
|204
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Isaac Asante
|IN
|21/08/2002
|M
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Casper De Norre
|IN
|07/02/1997
|M
|BEL
|2483
|28
|28
|25
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|21
|Alexis De Sart
|IN
|12/11/1996
|M
|BEL
|685
|17
|8
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Jo Gilis
|IN
|05/02/2000
|BEL
|10
|Xavier Mercier
|IN
|25/07/1989
|M
|FRA
|2403
|27
|27
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|Musa Tamari
|IN
|10/06/1997
|M
|JOR
|1795
|26
|19
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Kristiyan Malinov
|IN
|30/03/1994
|M
|BUL
|1314
|16
|16
|7
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|27
|Mandela Keita
|IN
|10/05/2002
|M
|BEL
|1253
|21
|14
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Sofian Chakla
|IN
|02/09/1993
|M
|MAR
|1337
|15
|15
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|Mathieu Maertens
|IN
|27/03/1995
|M
|BEL
|2138
|26
|24
|14
|8
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Yannick Aguemon
|IN
|11/02/1992
|A
|BEN
|127
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Daan Vekemans
|IN
|22/02/2000
|A
|BEL
|66
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Arthur Allemeersch
|IN
|27/07/2001
|A
|BEL
|129
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Thibault Vlietinck
|IN
|19/08/1997
|A
|BEL
|235
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|Mykola Kukharevych
|IN
|01/07/2001
|A
|OEK
|58
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|99
|Kaveh Rezaei
|IN
|05/04/1992
|A
|IRN
|415
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Sory Kaba
|IN
|10/04/1995
|A
|GUI
|1502
|21
|16
|11
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|Levan Shengelia
|IN
|27/10/1995
|A
|GEO
|445
|17
|4
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Siebe Schrijvers
|IN
|18/07/1996
|A
|BEL
|1965
|27
|21
|12
|3
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Marc Brys
|IN
|10/05/1962
|Tr.
|BEL
|28