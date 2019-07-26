    OH Leuven

    uitslagen en klassement

    Jupiler Pro LeagueJup Pro speeldag 19

      ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-d+/-
    1Union 64292054622240
    2Club Brugge 57291649563422
    3Antwerp 53291685493415
    4Anderlecht 522914510603228
    5KAA Gent 49291487442717
    6KV Mechelen 46281410450482
    7Charleroi 4629139745405
    8KRC Genk 442913115564115
    9Cercle Brugge 39291112642366
    10STVV 3829111353237-5
    11KV Kortrijk 37299101037361
    12OH Leuven 372899103944-5
    13KV Oostende 322991552852-24
    14Standard 292871382944-15
    15Zulte Waregem 292971483861-23
    16KAS Eupen 282971573349-16
    17RFC Seraing 232972022658-32
    18Beerschot 162842042960-31

    website:
    http://www.ohl.be/
    gesticht:
    01/01/1957
    stadion:
    King Power at Den Dreef Stadion
    adres:
    Kardinaal Mercierlaan 46
    Heverlee
    België
    trainer:
    Marc Brys
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.min.msv
    90Rafael RomoIN25/02/1990KVEN139616151500100
    13Rúnar Alex RúnarssonIN18/02/1995KIJS112513131200000
    Vincent SelsIN15/08/2003KBEL000000000
    38Oregan RavetIN13/07/2001KBEL000000000
    28Toon RaemaekersIN09/09/2000VBEL9011100000
    15Dylan OuédraogoIN22/07/1998VBUR21662200100
    35Cenk ÖzkacarIN06/10/2000VTUR238527272620300
    6Sébastien DewaestIN27/05/1991VBEL212724242000310
    46Milan TaildemanIN27/06/2001VBEL000000000
    5Pierre Yves NgawaIN09/02/1992VBEL118918131300400
    25Louis PatrisIN07/06/2001VBEL20433000200
    20Isaac AsanteIN21/08/2002MBEL000000000
    24Casper De NorreIN07/02/1997MBEL248328282520400
    21Alexis De SartIN12/11/1996MBEL685178410300
    Jo GilisIN05/02/2000BEL
    10Xavier MercierIN25/07/1989MFRA240327271830300
    11Musa TamariIN10/06/1997MJOR17952619530201
    4Kristiyan MalinovIN30/03/1994MBUL13141616700411
    27Mandela KeitaIN10/05/2002MBEL125321141100300
    3Sofian ChaklaIN02/09/1993MMAR133715151100010
    33Mathieu MaertensIN27/03/1995MBEL213826241480700
    7Yannick AguemonIN11/02/1992ABEN12731000000
    32Daan VekemansIN22/02/2000ABEL6650000000
    39Arthur AllemeerschIN27/07/2001ABEL12942000000
    14Thibault VlietinckIN19/08/1997ABEL235112000100
    17Mykola KukharevychIN01/07/2001AOEK5821000000
    99Kaveh RezaeiIN05/04/1992AIRN415124100100
    9Sory KabaIN10/04/1995AGUI1502211611102210
    19Levan ShengeliaIN27/10/1995AGEO445174030200
    8Siebe SchrijversIN18/07/1996ABEL196527211230700
    Marc BrysIN10/05/1962Tr.BEL28