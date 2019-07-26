  • pas verschenen
    Nieuwkoop Bart

    lengte:
    1.81 m
    gewicht:
    70 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1996-03-07
    land:
    Nederland
    positie:
    DEFENDER
    club:
    Feyenoord
    seizoen

    UEFA Europa League
    matchen3goals0assists0kaarten3
    gestart3penalty's0  geel3
    volledig2    rood0
    Eredivisie
    matchen15goals0assists0kaarten1
    gestart12penalty's0  geel1
    volledig5    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021FeyenoordNED1800
    2019/2020FeyenoordNED100
    2019/2020Willem IINED1700
    2018/2019FeyenoordNED1500
    2017/2018FeyenoordNED1801
    2016/2017FeyenoordNED1503
    2015/2016FeyenoordNED501