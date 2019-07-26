Nieuwkoop Bart
seizoen
|UEFA Europa League
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|3
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|3
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|Eredivisie
|matchen
|15
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|12
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|5
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2020/2021
|Feyenoord
|NED
|18
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Feyenoord
|NED
|1
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Willem II
|NED
|17
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Feyenoord
|NED
|15
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Feyenoord
|NED
|18
|0
|1
|2016/2017
|Feyenoord
|NED
|15
|0
|3
|2015/2016
|Feyenoord
|NED
|5
|0
|1