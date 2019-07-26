    Noord-Ierland

    adres:


    trainer:
    Ian Baraclough
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Trevor CarsonIN05/03/1988NIE
    Bailey Peacock-FarrellIN29/10/1996NIE
    Conor HazardIN05/03/1998NIE
    Liam HughesIN19/08/2001NIE
    Luke SouthwoodIN06/12/1997NIE
    Stuart DallasIN19/04/1991NIE
    Michael SmithIN04/09/1988NIE
    Tom FlanaganIN21/10/1991NIE
    Jonny EvansIN03/01/1988NIE
    Jamal LewisIN25/01/1988NIE
    Daniel BallardIN22/09/1999NIE
    Craig CathcartIN06/02/1989NIE
    Shane FergusonIN12/07/1991NIE
    Ciaron BrownIN14/01/1998NIE
    George SavilleIN01/06/1993NIE
    Niall McGinnIN20/07/1987NIE
    Gavin WhyteIN31/01/1996NIE
    Jordan ThompsonIN03/01/1997NIE
    Steven DavisIN01/01/1985NIE
    Corry EvansIN30/07/1990NIE
    Paddy McNairIN27/04/1995NIE
    Liam DonnellyIN07/03/1996NIE
    Alfie McCalmontIN25/03/2000NIE
    Ethan GalbraithIN11/05/2001NIE
    Alistair McCannIN04/12/1999NIE
    Jordan JonesIN24/10/1994NIE
    Conor BradleyIN09/07/2003NIE
    Carl WinchesterIN12/04/1993NIE
    Kyle LaffertyIN16/09/1987NIE
    Conor WashingtonIN18/05/1992NIE
    Josh MagennisIN15/08/1990NIE
    Shayne LaveryIN08/12/1998NIE
    Dion CharlesIN07/10/1995NIE
    Dale TaylorIN12/12/2003NIE
    Paul SmythIN10/09/1997NIE
    Ian BaracloughIN04/12/1970ENG