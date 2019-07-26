Noord-Ierland
uitslagen en klassement
Noord-Ierland
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Trevor Carson
|IN
|05/03/1988
|NIE
|Bailey Peacock-Farrell
|IN
|29/10/1996
|NIE
|Conor Hazard
|IN
|05/03/1998
|NIE
|Liam Hughes
|IN
|19/08/2001
|NIE
|Luke Southwood
|IN
|06/12/1997
|NIE
|Stuart Dallas
|IN
|19/04/1991
|NIE
|Michael Smith
|IN
|04/09/1988
|NIE
|Tom Flanagan
|IN
|21/10/1991
|NIE
|Jonny Evans
|IN
|03/01/1988
|NIE
|Jamal Lewis
|IN
|25/01/1988
|NIE
|Daniel Ballard
|IN
|22/09/1999
|NIE
|Craig Cathcart
|IN
|06/02/1989
|NIE
|Shane Ferguson
|IN
|12/07/1991
|NIE
|Ciaron Brown
|IN
|14/01/1998
|NIE
|George Saville
|IN
|01/06/1993
|NIE
|Niall McGinn
|IN
|20/07/1987
|NIE
|Gavin Whyte
|IN
|31/01/1996
|NIE
|Jordan Thompson
|IN
|03/01/1997
|NIE
|Steven Davis
|IN
|01/01/1985
|NIE
|Corry Evans
|IN
|30/07/1990
|NIE
|Paddy McNair
|IN
|27/04/1995
|NIE
|Liam Donnelly
|IN
|07/03/1996
|NIE
|Alfie McCalmont
|IN
|25/03/2000
|NIE
|Ethan Galbraith
|IN
|11/05/2001
|NIE
|Alistair McCann
|IN
|04/12/1999
|NIE
|Jordan Jones
|IN
|24/10/1994
|NIE
|Conor Bradley
|IN
|09/07/2003
|NIE
|Carl Winchester
|IN
|12/04/1993
|NIE
|Kyle Lafferty
|IN
|16/09/1987
|NIE
|Conor Washington
|IN
|18/05/1992
|NIE
|Josh Magennis
|IN
|15/08/1990
|NIE
|Shayne Lavery
|IN
|08/12/1998
|NIE
|Dion Charles
|IN
|07/10/1995
|NIE
|Dale Taylor
|IN
|12/12/2003
|NIE
|Paul Smyth
|IN
|10/09/1997
|NIE
|Ian Baraclough
|IN
|04/12/1970
|ENG