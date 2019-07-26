    Sébastien Pocognoli

    lengte1.81 m
    gewicht73 kg
    geboortedatum01/08/1987
    landBelgië

    seizoen

    Croky Cup - Union
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    1B Pro League - Union
    matchen3goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021UnionBEL300
    2019/2020StandardBEL000
    2019/2020UnionBEL400
    2018/2019StandardBEL1101
    2018StandardBEL100
    2017/2018StandardBEL2721
    2016/2017West Bromwich AlbionENG000
    2016/2017Brighton & Hove AlbionENG000
    2015/2016West Bromwich AlbionENG501
    2014/2015West Bromwich AlbionENG1600