    Christian Eriksen

    lengte1.82 m
    gewicht76 kg
    geboortedatum14/02/1992
    landDenemarken
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubBrentford
    team

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup - Brentford
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League - Brentford
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Champions League - Internazionale
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Serie A TIM - Internazionale
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022InternazionaleITA000
    2021/2022BrentfordENG100
    2020/2021InternazionaleITA3030
    2019/2020Tottenham HotspurENG2833
    2019/2020InternazionaleITA2333
    2018/2019Tottenham HotspurENG511016
    2017/2018Tottenham HotspurENG471412
    2016/2017Tottenham HotspurENG481220
    2015/2016Tottenham HotspurENG47813
    2014/2015Tottenham HotspurENG48121

    Christian Eriksen