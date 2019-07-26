Conceição Sérgio
seizoen
|Liga Portugal Bwin - FC Porto
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Champions League - FC Porto
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2022/2023
|FC Porto
|POR
|0
|0
|0
|2021/2022
|FC Porto
|POR
|0
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|FC Porto
|POR
|0
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|FC Porto
|POR
|0
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|FC Porto
|POR
|10
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|FC Porto
|POR
|42
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|FC Nantes
|FRA
|22
|2015/2016
|Vitória Guimarães
|POR
|29
|2011/2012
|SC Olhanense
|POR
|17
|2009/2010
|PAOK Saloniki
|3
|0
|0