    Conceição Sérgio

    lengte1.76 m
    gewicht78 kg
    geboortedatum15/11/1974
    landPortugal
    clubFC Porto
    team arrowright2

    seizoen

    Liga Portugal Bwin - FC Porto
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Champions League - FC Porto
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2022/2023FC PortoPOR000
    2021/2022FC PortoPOR000
    2020/2021FC PortoPOR000
    2019/2020FC PortoPOR000
    2018/2019FC PortoPOR1000
    2017/2018FC PortoPOR4200
    2016/2017FC NantesFRA22
    2015/2016Vitória GuimarãesPOR29
    2011/2012SC OlhanensePOR17
    2009/2010PAOK Saloniki300