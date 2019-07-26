Dedryck Boyata
seizoen
|Bundesliga - Hertha BSC
|matchen
|14
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|13
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|10
|rood
|1
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Hertha BSC
|DUI
|14
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Hertha BSC
|DUI
|19
|1
|0
|2019/2020
|Hertha BSC
|DUI
|28
|4
|1
|2018/2019
|Celtic
|8
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Celtic
|5
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Celtic
|12
|2
|0
|2014/2015
|Manchester City
|ENG
|5
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|Manchester City
|ENG
|1
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|FC Twente
|NED
|8
|0
|0