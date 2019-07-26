    Ivan Rakitic

    lengte1.84 m
    gewicht78 kg
    geboortedatum10/03/1988
    landKroatië
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubSevilla
    team

    seizoen

    UEFA Europa League - Sevilla
    matchen2goals1assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's1  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    UEFA Champions League - Sevilla
    matchen5goals2assists1kaarten1
    gestart3penalty's2  geel1
    volledig0    rood0
    LaLiga Santander - Sevilla
    matchen23goals3assists3kaarten5
    gestart17penalty's1  geel5
    volledig6    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022SevillaSPA3064
    2020/2021SevillaSPA4563
    2020Sevilla100
    2019/2020FC BarcelonaSPA3814
    2019/2020Sevilla000
    2018/2019FC BarcelonaSPA4647
    2017/2018FC BarcelonaSPA4525
    2016/2017FC BarcelonaSPA4186
    2015/2016FC BarcelonaSPA4694
    2015FC Barcelona100