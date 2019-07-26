Ivan Rakitic
seizoen
|UEFA Europa League - Sevilla
|matchen
|2
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|1
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|UEFA Champions League - Sevilla
|matchen
|5
|goals
|2
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|2
|geel
|1
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|LaLiga Santander - Sevilla
|matchen
|23
|goals
|3
|assists
|3
|kaarten
|5
|gestart
|17
|penalty's
|1
|geel
|5
|volledig
|6
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Sevilla
|SPA
|30
|6
|4
|2020/2021
|Sevilla
|SPA
|45
|6
|3
|2020
|Sevilla
|1
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|38
|1
|4
|2019/2020
|Sevilla
|0
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|46
|4
|7
|2017/2018
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|45
|2
|5
|2016/2017
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|41
|8
|6
|2015/2016
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|46
|9
|4
|2015
|FC Barcelona
|1
|0
|0