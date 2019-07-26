Gojko Cimirot
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|19
|goals
|0
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|2
|gestart
|15
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|2
|volledig
|5
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Standard
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Standard
|BEL
|21
|0
|1
|2020/2021
|Standard
|BEL
|38
|0
|1
|2019/2020
|Standard
|BEL
|36
|1
|4
|2018/2019
|Standard
|BEL
|46
|0
|0
|2018
|Standard
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|PAOK Saloniki
|4
|1
|0
|2017/2018
|Standard
|BEL
|17
|1
|1
|2016/2017
|PAOK Saloniki
|12
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|FK Sarajevo
|2
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|PAOK Saloniki
|1
|0
|0