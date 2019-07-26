    Gojko Cimirot

    lengte1.78 m
    gewicht74 kg
    geboortedatum19/12/1992
    landBosnië-Herzegovina
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubStandard
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Standard
    matchen19goals0assists1kaarten2
    gestart15penalty's0  geel2
    volledig5    rood0
    Croky Cup - Standard
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022StandardBEL2101
    2020/2021StandardBEL3801
    2019/2020StandardBEL3614
    2018/2019StandardBEL4600
    2018StandardBEL000
    2017/2018PAOK Saloniki410
    2017/2018StandardBEL1711
    2016/2017PAOK Saloniki1200
    2015/2016FK Sarajevo200
    2015/2016PAOK Saloniki100