Selim Amallah
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|15
|goals
|2
|assists
|2
|kaarten
|7
|gestart
|14
|penalty's
|1
|geel
|7
|volledig
|3
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Standard
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Standard
|BEL
|16
|2
|2
|2020/2021
|Standard
|BEL
|36
|15
|3
|2019/2020
|Standard
|BEL
|32
|9
|4
|2018/2019
|Excel Moeskroen
|BEL
|24
|5
|5
|2017/2018
|Excel Moeskroen
|BEL
|31
|9
|4
|2016/2017
|Tubeke
|BEL
|20
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Moeskroen-Péruwelz
|BEL
|3
|0
|0