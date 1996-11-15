    Selim Amallah

    lengte1.8 m
    gewicht74 kg
    geboortedatum15/11/1996
    landMarokko
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubStandard
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Standard
    matchen15goals2assists2kaarten7
    gestart14penalty's1  geel7
    volledig3    rood0
    Croky Cup - Standard
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten1
    gestart1penalty's0  geel1
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022StandardBEL1622
    2020/2021StandardBEL36153
    2019/2020StandardBEL3294
    2018/2019Excel MoeskroenBEL2455
    2017/2018Excel MoeskroenBEL3194
    2016/2017TubekeBEL2000
    2015/2016Moeskroen-PéruwelzBEL300

