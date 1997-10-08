    Ben White

    lengte1.85 m
    gewicht78 kg
    geboortedatum08/10/1997
    landEngeland
    positieverdediger
    clubArsenal
    team

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup - Arsenal
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    Premier League - Arsenal
    matchen22goals0assists0kaarten1
    gestart22penalty's0  geel1
    volledig22    rood0
    Carabao Cup - Arsenal
    matchen4goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart4penalty's0  geel0
    volledig2    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022ArsenalENG2700
    2020/2021Brighton & Hove AlbionENG3900
    2019/2020Leeds UnitedENG100
    2018/2019Brighton & Hove AlbionENG000
    2018/2019Peterborough UnitedENG100
    2017/2018Newport CountyENG500
    2016/2017Brighton & Hove AlbionENG000