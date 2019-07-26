Plymouth Argyle
uitslagen en klassement
Carabao CupEFL Cup
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Michael Cooper
|IN
|08/10/1999
|ENG
|Luke McCormick
|IN
|15/08/1983
|ENG
|Callum Burton
|IN
|15/08/1996
|ENG
|Ryan Law
|IN
|08/09/1999
|ENG
|Brandon Pursall
|IN
|16/03/2004
|ENG
|Ollie Tomlinson
|IN
|19/05/2002
|ENG
|Finley Craske
|IN
|ENG
|Brendan Galloway
|IN
|17/03/1996
|ZIM
|Dan Scarr
|IN
|24/12/1994
|ENG
|Romoney Crichlow-Noble
|IN
|03/06/1999
|ENG
|Steven Sessegnon
|IN
|18/05/2000
|ENG
|James Bolton
|IN
|13/08/1994
|ENG
|James Wilson
|IN
|26/02/1989
|WAL
|Macaulay Gillesphey
|IN
|24/11/1995
|ENG
|Conor Grant
|IN
|18/04/1995
|ENG
|Joe Edwards
|IN
|31/10/1990
|ENG
|Danny Mayor
|IN
|18/10/1990
|ENG
|Ethan Mitchell
|IN
|ENG
|Ryan Broom
|IN
|04/09/1996
|ENG
|Jordan Houghton
|IN
|05/11/1995
|ENG
|Adam Randell
|IN
|01/10/2000
|ENG
|William Jenkins Davies
|IN
|22/10/2004
|ENG
|carlo garside
|IN
|ENG
|Alfie Lewis
|IN
|28/09/1999
|ENG
|Luke Jephcott
|IN
|26/01/2000
|WAL
|Panutche Camará
|IN
|28/02/1997
|GBS
|George Cooper
|IN
|30/10/1996
|ENG
|Rhys Shirley
|IN
|ENG
|Jordan Garrick
|IN
|15/07/1998
|ENG
|Joseph Anderson
|IN
|13/10/1989
|ENG
|Freddie Issaka
|IN
|ENG
|Ryan Hardie
|IN
|17/03/1997
|SCO
|Niall Ennis
|IN
|20/05/1999
|ENG