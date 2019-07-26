    HSK Zrinjski

    stadion:
    Bijeli Brijeg Stadium
    adres:

    Mostar
    Bosnië-Herzegovina
    trainer:
    Mladen Zizovic
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Antonio SoldoIN12/01/1988BOS
    Slobodan JakovljevicIN26/05/1989SER
    Mario TicinovicIN20/08/1991KRO
    Josip CorlukaIN03/03/1995BOS
    Almir BekicIN01/06/1989BOS
    Marin MagdicIN13/04/1999KRO
    Igor SavicIN08/10/2000BOS
    Damir ZlomislicIN20/07/1991BOS
    Nemanja BilbijaIN02/11/1990BOS
    Ognjen TodorovicIN23/04/1989BOS
    Ivan BasicIN30/04/2002BOS
    Anes MasicIN08/02/2000BOS
    Dragan JuranovicIN10/02/1994KRO