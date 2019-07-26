HSK Zrinjski
HSK Zrinjski
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Antonio Soldo
|IN
|12/01/1988
|BOS
|Slobodan Jakovljevic
|IN
|26/05/1989
|SER
|Mario Ticinovic
|IN
|20/08/1991
|KRO
|Josip Corluka
|IN
|03/03/1995
|BOS
|Almir Bekic
|IN
|01/06/1989
|BOS
|Marin Magdic
|IN
|13/04/1999
|KRO
|Igor Savic
|IN
|08/10/2000
|BOS
|Damir Zlomislic
|IN
|20/07/1991
|BOS
|Nemanja Bilbija
|IN
|02/11/1990
|BOS
|Ognjen Todorovic
|IN
|23/04/1989
|BOS
|Ivan Basic
|IN
|30/04/2002
|BOS
|Anes Masic
|IN
|08/02/2000
|BOS
|Dragan Juranovic
|IN
|10/02/1994
|KRO