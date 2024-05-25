LIVE: exact 1 week voor de Champions League-finale staat Thibaut Courtois onder de lat tegen Betis

LaLiga EA Sports
speeldag 38
LaLiga EA Sports klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Real Madrid
94
37
29
1
7
87
26
2
|FC Barcelona
82
37
25
5
7
77
43
3
|Girona FC
81
38
25
7
6
85
46
4
|Atlético Madrid
76
38
24
10
4
70
43
5
|Athletic Club
68
38
19
8
11
61
37
6
|Real Sociedad
60
38
16
10
12
51
39
7
|Real Betis
56
37
14
9
14
48
45
8
|Villarreal CF
53
38
14
13
11
65
65
9
|Valencia CF
48
37
13
15
9
38
43
10
|CA Osasuna
45
38
12
17
9
45
56
11
|Deportivo Alavés
45
37
12
16
9
35
45
12
|Getafe CF
43
37
10
14
13
41
52
13
|Sevilla
41
37
10
16
11
47
52
14
|RC Celta
40
37
10
17
10
44
55
15
|UD Las Palmas
39
37
10
18
9
32
46
16
|Rayo Vallecano
38
38
8
16
14
29
48
17
|Real Mallorca
37
37
7
14
16
31
43
18
|Cádiz CF
33
38
6
17
15
26
55
19
|UD Almería
21
38
3
23
12
43
75
20
|Granada CF
21
38
4
25
9
38
79
1
|Real Madrid
50
18
16
0
2
48
9
2
|FC Barcelona
46
19
15
3
1
43
21
3
|Girona FC
47
19
15
2
2
53
20
4
|Atlético Madrid
49
19
16
2
1
42
22
5
|Athletic Club
42
19
12
1
6
42
18
6
|Real Sociedad
30
19
8
5
6
26
20
7
|Real Betis
34
19
9
3
7
27
19
8
|Villarreal CF
26
19
7
7
5
36
32
9
|Valencia CF
30
19
8
5
6
20
14
10
|CA Osasuna
23
19
6
8
5
19
26
11
|Deportivo Alavés
31
19
9
6
4
23
19
12
|Getafe CF
29
18
8
5
5
19
20
13
|Sevilla
23
18
6
7
5
26
25
14
|RC Celta
23
18
6
7
5
19
21
15
|UD Las Palmas
23
18
6
7
5
19
19
16
|Rayo Vallecano
20
19
4
7
8
18
26
17
|Real Mallorca
26
19
6
5
8
17
16
18
|Cádiz CF
24
19
5
5
9
16
19
19
|UD Almería
11
19
1
10
8
22
36
20
|Granada CF
18
19
4
9
6
24
32
1
|Real Madrid
44
19
13
1
5
39
17
2
|FC Barcelona
36
18
10
2
6
34
22
3
|Girona FC
34
19
10
5
4
32
26
4
|Atlético Madrid
27
19
8
8
3
28
21
5
|Athletic Club
26
19
7
7
5
19
19
6
|Real Sociedad
30
19
8
5
6
25
19
7
|Real Betis
22
18
5
6
7
21
26
8
|Villarreal CF
27
19
7
6
6
29
33
9
|Valencia CF
18
18
5
10
3
18
29
10
|CA Osasuna
22
19
6
9
4
26
30
11
|Deportivo Alavés
14
18
3
10
5
12
26
12
|Getafe CF
14
19
2
9
8
22
32
13
|Sevilla
18
19
4
9
6
21
27
14
|RC Celta
17
19
4
10
5
25
34
15
|UD Las Palmas
16
19
4
11
4
13
27
16
|Rayo Vallecano
18
19
4
9
6
11
22
17
|Real Mallorca
11
18
1
9
8
14
27
18
|Cádiz CF
9
19
1
12
6
10
36
19
|UD Almería
10
19
2
13
4
21
39
20
|Granada CF
3
19
0
16
3
14
47
|Real Madrid
|Real Betis
LIVE: exact 1 week voor de Champions League-finale staat Thibaut Courtois onder de lat tegen Betis
- 5' - Geel - Nacho
Op de slotspeeldag in Spanje staat er niets meer op het spel voor Real Madrid. De wedstrijd tegen Real Betis staat dus vooral in het teken van de CL-finale van komende zaterdag tegen Borussia Dortmund. Thibaut Courtois staat in doel.
Fase per fase
29'
Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
26'
Marc Roca neemt de hoekschop voor Real Betis. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
24'
Vrije trap voor Real Betis. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) hield Sokratis Papastathopoulos vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
22'
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
22'
De poging wordt gered door Fran Vieites (Real Betis). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
22'
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) haalt uit...
20'
Rodri (Real Betis) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
18'
Rodri (Real Betis) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
17'
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis).
15'
Vrije trap voor Real Madrid. Juan Miranda (Real Betis) hield Eduardo Camavinga vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
15'
De ref fluit voor een fout, Willian José (Real Betis) heeft hands gemaakt.
15'
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Real Betis) helpt zijn doelman een handje en veegt de bal van de lijn.
15'
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) haalt uit...
14'
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
12'
Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
9'
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
7'
Rodri (Real Betis) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
5'
Real Betis krijgt een vrije trap. Nacho (Real Madrid) haalde Héctor Bellerín onderuit.
4'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
3'
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis).
1' eerste helft