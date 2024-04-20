Ga naar de inhoud
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland zit niet in de kern van Manchester City.
The Emirates FA Cup
speeldag 1
Manchester City
nu live
0-0
Chelsea
Coventry City
21/04 16:30
Manchester United
Manchester CityChelsea
18
S. Ortega
28
D. Petrovic
2
Walker
27
Gusto
5
J. Stones
14
T. Chalobah
25
Akanji
6
T. Silva
6
N. Aké
3
M. Cucurella
20
B. Silva
11
N. Madueke
17
K. De Bruyne
8
E. Fernández
47
P. Foden
20
Palmer
16
Rodri
25
M. Caicedo
10
J. Grealish
23
C. Gallagher
19
J. Álvarez
15
N. Jackson
wisselspelers
3
R. Dias
10
M. Mudryk
24
J. Gvardiol
13
Bettinelli
31
Ederson
5
B. Badiashile
8
M. Kovacic
2
A. Disasi
11
J. Doku
42
A. Gilchrist
21
S. Gómez
21
B. Chilwell
27
M. Nunes
17
C. Chukwuemeka
82
R. Lewis
7
R. Sterling
52
O. Bobb
36
D. Washington
coaches
Guardiola
M. Pochettino
scheidsrechter
Michael Oliver
stadion
Wembley Stadium

LIVE: Geblesseerde Haaland ontbreekt in halve finale Manchester City - Chelsea

 za 20 april 2024 17:53
Manchester City
9'
0-0
Chelsea
      The Emirates FA Cup - speeldag 1 - 20/04/24 - 18:16

      In de FA Cup staat vanavond een mooie affiche op het programma in de halve finales: bekerhouder Manchester City neemt het op tegen Chelsea. Kevin De Bruyne staat in de basis, goalgetter Erling Haaland moest afhaken met een (kleine) blessure.

      Fase per fase

      7'
      De poging wordt gered door Stefan Ortega (Manchester City), die geen rebound weggeeft.
      7'
      Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) haalt uit...
      5'
      Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
      3'
      Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
      2'
      Noni Madueke (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Nathan Aké (Manchester City).
      1' eerste helft
      17:50
      17:30
      17:25
      17:05
      17:02
      17:02 Vooraf
      FA CupManchester CityChelseavoetbal
