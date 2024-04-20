The Emirates FA Cup
Manchester City
Chelsea
LIVE: Geblesseerde Haaland ontbreekt in halve finale Manchester City - Chelsea
Manchester City
Chelsea
In de FA Cup staat vanavond een mooie affiche op het programma in de halve finales: bekerhouder Manchester City neemt het op tegen Chelsea. Kevin De Bruyne staat in de basis, goalgetter Erling Haaland moest afhaken met een (kleine) blessure.
7'
De poging wordt gered door Stefan Ortega (Manchester City), die geen rebound weggeeft.
7'
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) haalt uit...
5'
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
3'
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
2'
Noni Madueke (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Nathan Aké (Manchester City).
1' eerste helft
17:02 Vooraf