#
31
Nikola Milenkovic
Nottingham Forest
verdediger
positie
90kg
gewicht
1.95m
lengte
Servië
land
12/10/1997
geboren
verdediger
positie
90kg
gewicht
1.95m
lengte
Servië
land
12/10/1997
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2026 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Servië
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - The Emirates FA Cup
Nottingham Forest
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
6
matches
6
gestart
6
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2024/2025 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Nottingham Forest
18
matches
18
gestart
18
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
2
0
0
2024/2025 - Carabao Cup
Nottingham Forest
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024 - Europees Kampioenschap
Servië
3
matches
3
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2024 - EK-kwalificatie
Servië
8
matches
6
gestart
6
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2023/2024 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
34
matches
27
gestart
26
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
4
0
1
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Fiorentina
9
matches
8
gestart
8
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
4
0
0
2022/2023 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
27
matches
23
gestart
21
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
4
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Conference League
Fiorentina
9
matches
8
gestart
7
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
4
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
4
matches
4
gestart
4
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022 - FIFA Wereldkampioenschap
Servië
3
matches
3
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2022 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Servië
5
matches
5
gestart
4
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
1
2021/2022 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
34
matches
34
gestart
29
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
8
1
0
2020/2021 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
34
matches
34
gestart
32
volledig
3
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
7
0
1
2020/2021 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2020 - EK-kwalificatie
Servië
9
matches
9
gestart
9
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2019/2020 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
37
matches
36
gestart
36
volledig
5
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
9
0
0
2019 - Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21
Servië Onder-21
2
matches
2
gestart
2
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2018/2019 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
5
matches
5
gestart
5
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2018/2019 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
34
matches
34
gestart
32
volledig
3
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
7
1
0
2018 - FIFA Wereldkampioenschap
Servië
3
matches
3
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2018 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Servië
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2017/2018 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
16
matches
14
gestart
11
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
1
0
2017 - Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21
Servië Onder-21
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2016/2017 - UEFA Europa League
Partizan Belgrado
2
matches
2
gestart
2
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
Premier League
Nottingham Forest doet fans dromen van terugkeer naar jaren 70 en 80: "Maar we hebben nog niks in handen"
meer
carrière team(s)
Fiorentina
2024/2025
ITA
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Nottingham Forest
2024/2025
ENG
18
matches
2
goals
1
assists
Fiorentina
2023/2024
ITA
34
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Fiorentina
2022/2023
ITA
27
matches
2
goals
1
assists
meer
carrière nationaal
Servië
2026
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Servië
2024/2025
6
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Servië
2024
3
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Servië
2024
8
matches
0
goals
0
assists
meer