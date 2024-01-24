Spring naar de inhoud
31

Nikola Milenkovic

Logo van Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
  • verdediger
    positie
  • 90kg
    gewicht
  • 1.95m
    lengte
  • Servië
    land
  • 12/10/1997
    geboren
statistieken

2026 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Servië
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - The Emirates FA Cup
Nottingham Forest
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
  • 6
    matches
  • 6
    gestart
  • 6
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Nottingham Forest
  • 18
    matches
  • 18
    gestart
  • 18
    volledig
  • 2
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Carabao Cup
Nottingham Forest
  • 1
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024 - Europees Kampioenschap
Servië
  • 3
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2024 - EK-kwalificatie
Servië
  • 8
    matches
  • 6
    gestart
  • 6
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 34
    matches
  • 27
    gestart
  • 26
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 4
  • 0
  • 1
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Fiorentina
  • 9
    matches
  • 8
    gestart
  • 8
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 27
    matches
  • 23
    gestart
  • 21
    volledig
  • 2
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - UEFA Conference League
Fiorentina
  • 9
    matches
  • 8
    gestart
  • 7
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
  • 4
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022 - FIFA Wereldkampioenschap
Servië
  • 3
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2022 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Servië
  • 5
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 1
2021/2022 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 34
    matches
  • 34
    gestart
  • 29
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 8
  • 1
  • 0
2020/2021 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 34
    matches
  • 34
    gestart
  • 32
    volledig
  • 3
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 7
  • 0
  • 1
2020/2021 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2020 - EK-kwalificatie
Servië
  • 9
    matches
  • 9
    gestart
  • 9
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2019/2020 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 37
    matches
  • 36
    gestart
  • 36
    volledig
  • 5
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 9
  • 0
  • 0
2019 - Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21
Servië Onder-21
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2018/2019 - UEFA Nations League
Servië
  • 5
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 5
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2018/2019 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 34
    matches
  • 34
    gestart
  • 32
    volledig
  • 3
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 7
  • 1
  • 0
2018 - FIFA Wereldkampioenschap
Servië
  • 3
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2018 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Servië
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2017/2018 - Serie A Enilive
Fiorentina
  • 16
    matches
  • 14
    gestart
  • 11
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 1
  • 0
2017 - Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21
Servië Onder-21
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2016/2017 - UEFA Europa League
Partizan Belgrado
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
Premier League
Nottingham Forest doet fans dromen van terugkeer naar jaren 70 en 80: "Maar we hebben nog niks in handen"
meer

carrière team(s)

Fiorentina
2024/2025
ITA
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Nottingham Forest
2024/2025
ENG
  • 18
    matches
  • 2
    goals
  • 1
    assists
Fiorentina
2023/2024
ITA
  • 34
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Fiorentina
2022/2023
ITA
  • 27
    matches
  • 2
    goals
  • 1
    assists

carrière nationaal

Servië
2026
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Servië
2024/2025
  • 6
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Servië
2024
  • 3
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Servië
2024
  • 8
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists