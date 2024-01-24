Spring naar de inhoud
#
7
Omar Marmoush
Eintracht Frankfurt
aanvaller
positie
73kg
gewicht
1.77m
lengte
Egypte
land
07/02/1999
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - The Emirates FA Cup
Manchester City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
17
matches
17
gestart
10
volledig
15
goals
0
penalties
9
assists
2
0
0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Manchester City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Europa League
Eintracht Frankfurt
6
matches
5
gestart
2
volledig
4
goals
0
penalties
2
assists
1
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
29
matches
27
gestart
15
volledig
12
goals
0
penalties
6
assists
7
0
0
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Eintracht Frankfurt
7
matches
7
gestart
2
volledig
4
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2022/2023 - Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
33
matches
15
gestart
0
volledig
5
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
2
0
0
2021/2022 - Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart
23
matches
19
gestart
4
volledig
3
goals
0
penalties
5
assists
3
0
0
2020/2021 - Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2020/2021 - UEFA Europa League
VfL Wolfsburg
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2019/2020 - Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
5
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2019/2020 - UEFA Europa League
VfL Wolfsburg
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
Premier League
Manchester City trekt geldbuidel weer ver open voor Frankfurt-spits Marmoush
meer
carrière team(s)
Eintracht Frankfurt
2024/2025
DUI
17
matches
15
goals
9
assists
Manchester City
2024/2025
ENG
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Eintracht Frankfurt
2023/2024
DUI
29
matches
12
goals
6
assists
VfL Wolfsburg
2022/2023
DUI
33
matches
5
goals
1
assists
meer