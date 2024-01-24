Spring naar de inhoud
Omar Marmoush

Logo van Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt
  • aanvaller
    positie
  • 73kg
    gewicht
  • 1.77m
    lengte
  • Egypte
    land
  • 07/02/1999
    geboren
statistieken

2024/2025 - The Emirates FA Cup
Manchester City
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 17
    matches
  • 17
    gestart
  • 10
    volledig
  • 15
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 9
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Manchester City
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Europa League
Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 6
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 4
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 2
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 29
    matches
  • 27
    gestart
  • 15
    volledig
  • 12
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 6
    assists
  • 7
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 7
    matches
  • 7
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 4
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
  • 33
    matches
  • 15
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 5
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2021/2022 - Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart
  • 23
    matches
  • 19
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 3
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 5
    assists
  • 3
  • 0
  • 0
2020/2021 - Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
  • 1
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2020/2021 - UEFA Europa League
VfL Wolfsburg
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2019/2020 - Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
  • 5
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2019/2020 - UEFA Europa League
VfL Wolfsburg
  • 1
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
Premier League
Manchester City trekt geldbuidel weer ver open voor Frankfurt-spits Marmoush
meer

carrière team(s)

Eintracht Frankfurt
2024/2025
DUI
  • 17
    matches
  • 15
    goals
  • 9
    assists
Manchester City
2024/2025
ENG
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Eintracht Frankfurt
2023/2024
DUI
  • 29
    matches
  • 12
    goals
  • 6
    assists
VfL Wolfsburg
2022/2023
DUI
  • 33
    matches
  • 5
    goals
  • 1
    assists