Guillaume Hubert
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - KV Oostende
|matchen
|25
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|25
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|25
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - KV Oostende
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|KV Oostende
|BEL
|25
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|KV Oostende
|BEL
|39
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Cercle Brugge
|BEL
|9
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Club Brugge
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2018
|Club Brugge
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Club Brugge
|BEL
|6
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Standard
|BEL
|13
|0
|0
|2016
|Standard
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Standard
|BEL
|20
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|Standard
|BEL
|0
|0
|0