    Guillaume Hubert

    lengte1.98 m
    gewicht88 kg
    geboortedatum11/01/1994
    landBelgië
    positiedoelman
    clubKV Oostende
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - KV Oostende
    matchen25goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart25penalty's0  geel0
    volledig25    rood0
    Croky Cup - KV Oostende
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022KV OostendeBEL2500
    2020/2021KV OostendeBEL3900
    2019/2020Cercle BruggeBEL900
    2018/2019Club BruggeBEL000
    2018Club BruggeBEL000
    2017/2018Club BruggeBEL600
    2016/2017StandardBEL1300
    2016StandardBEL000
    2015/2016StandardBEL2000
    2014/2015StandardBEL000