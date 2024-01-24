Spring naar de inhoud
#
27

Samuel Edozie

Logo van Anderlecht
Anderlecht
  • aanvaller
    positie
  • 56kg
    gewicht
  • 1.67m
    lengte
  • Engeland
    land
  • 28/01/2003
    geboren
statistieken

2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Anderlecht
  • 3
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Southampton
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Carabao Cup
Southampton
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Anderlecht
  • 14
    matches
  • 9
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 2
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Europa League
Anderlecht
  • 5
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - The Emirates FA Cup
Southampton
  • 2
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Carabao Cup
Southampton
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - The Emirates FA Cup
Southampton
  • 3
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Premier League
Southampton
  • 17
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Carabao Cup
Southampton
  • 4
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2021/2022 - The Emirates FA Cup
Manchester City
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2021/2022 - Premier League
Manchester City
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2021/2022 - Carabao Cup
Manchester City
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2021/2022 - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
Jupiler Pro League
Een lach en een traan bij Anderlecht: Dolberg zeker out tot aan de Play-offs, twee aanvallers keren wél terug
carrière team(s)

Southampton
2024/2025
ENG
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Anderlecht
2024/2025
BEL
  • 14
    matches
  • 2
    goals
  • 1
    assists
Southampton
2022/2023
ENG
  • 17
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Manchester City
2021/2022
ENG
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists