#
27
Samuel Edozie
Anderlecht
aanvaller
positie
56kg
gewicht
1.67m
lengte
Engeland
land
28/01/2003
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Anderlecht
3
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Southampton
2
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2024/2025 - Carabao Cup
Southampton
1
matches
1
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Anderlecht
14
matches
9
gestart
0
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
1
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Europa League
Anderlecht
5
matches
2
gestart
0
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - The Emirates FA Cup
Southampton
2
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2023/2024 - Carabao Cup
Southampton
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - The Emirates FA Cup
Southampton
3
matches
2
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - Premier League
Southampton
17
matches
5
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - Carabao Cup
Southampton
4
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - The Emirates FA Cup
Manchester City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - Premier League
Manchester City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - Carabao Cup
Manchester City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
Jupiler Pro League
Een lach en een traan bij Anderlecht: Dolberg zeker out tot aan de Play-offs, twee aanvallers keren wél terug
carrière team(s)
Southampton
2024/2025
ENG
2
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Anderlecht
2024/2025
BEL
14
matches
2
goals
1
assists
Southampton
2022/2023
ENG
17
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Manchester City
2021/2022
ENG
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
