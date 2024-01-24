Spring naar de inhoud
Davide Calabria

Logo van AC Milan
AC Milan
  • verdediger
    positie
  • 70kg
    gewicht
  • 1.77m
    lengte
  • Italië
    land
  • 06/12/1996
    geboren
statistieken

2024/2025 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 7
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
  • 5
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 3
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 29
    matches
  • 26
    gestart
  • 13
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 3
    assists
  • 3
  • 1
  • 1
2023/2024 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
  • 4
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
  • 6
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 25
    matches
  • 21
    gestart
  • 10
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 4
    assists
  • 6
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
  • 6
    matches
  • 6
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - UEFA Nations League
Italië
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Italië
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2021/2022 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 26
    matches
  • 24
    gestart
  • 17
    volledig
  • 2
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 3
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2021/2022 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
  • 4
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2020/2021 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 32
    matches
  • 30
    gestart
  • 23
    volledig
  • 2
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 7
  • 0
  • 0
2020/2021 - UEFA Nations League
Italië
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2020/2021 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
  • 3
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2019/2020 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 25
    matches
  • 16
    gestart
  • 10
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 2
  • 1
  • 1
2018/2019 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 26
    matches
  • 22
    gestart
  • 15
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 2
    assists
  • 5
  • 0
  • 0
2018/2019 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
  • 4
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2017/2018 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 21
    matches
  • 18
    gestart
  • 16
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 3
    assists
  • 0
  • 1
  • 0
2017/2018 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
  • 4
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2017 - Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21
Italië Onder-21
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2016/2017 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 12
    matches
  • 11
    gestart
  • 9
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 3
  • 0
  • 0
2015/2016 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 6
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
2014/2015 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
  • 1
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
carrière team(s)

AC Milan
2024/2025
ITA
  • 7
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
AC Milan
2023/2024
ITA
  • 29
    matches
  • 1
    goals
  • 3
    assists
AC Milan
2022/2023
ITA
  • 25
    matches
  • 1
    goals
  • 4
    assists
AC Milan
2021/2022
ITA
  • 26
    matches
  • 2
    goals
  • 3
    assists

carrière nationaal

Italië
2022/2023
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Italië
2022
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Italië
2020/2021
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Italië Onder-21
2017
  • 2
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists