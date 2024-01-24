Spring naar de inhoud
#
2
Davide Calabria
AC Milan
verdediger
positie
70kg
gewicht
1.77m
lengte
Italië
land
06/12/1996
geboren
verdediger
positie
70kg
gewicht
1.77m
lengte
Italië
land
06/12/1996
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
7
matches
4
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
5
matches
3
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
3
0
0
2023/2024 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
29
matches
26
gestart
13
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
3
assists
3
1
1
2023/2024 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
4
matches
3
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2023/2024 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
6
matches
5
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
1
0
0
2022/2023 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
25
matches
21
gestart
10
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
4
assists
6
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
6
matches
6
gestart
4
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Nations League
Italië
2
matches
2
gestart
2
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Italië
2
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
26
matches
24
gestart
17
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
3
assists
2
0
0
2021/2022 - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
4
matches
4
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2020/2021 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
32
matches
30
gestart
23
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
7
0
0
2020/2021 - UEFA Nations League
Italië
2
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2020/2021 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
3
matches
3
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2019/2020 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
25
matches
16
gestart
10
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
2
1
1
2018/2019 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
26
matches
22
gestart
15
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
2
assists
5
0
0
2018/2019 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
4
matches
4
gestart
4
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2017/2018 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
21
matches
18
gestart
16
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
3
assists
0
1
0
2017/2018 - UEFA Europa League
AC Milan
4
matches
4
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2017 - Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21
Italië Onder-21
2
matches
2
gestart
2
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2016/2017 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
12
matches
11
gestart
9
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
3
0
0
2015/2016 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
6
matches
3
gestart
2
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
4
0
0
2014/2015 - Serie A Enilive
AC Milan
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
Serie A
Potje van Sergio Conceiçao kookte over: Milan-coach valt ei zo na eigen speler aan ondanks zege in extra tijd
meer
carrière team(s)
AC Milan
2024/2025
ITA
7
matches
0
goals
0
assists
AC Milan
2023/2024
ITA
29
matches
1
goals
3
assists
AC Milan
2022/2023
ITA
25
matches
1
goals
4
assists
AC Milan
2021/2022
ITA
26
matches
2
goals
3
assists
meer
carrière nationaal
Italië
2022/2023
2
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Italië
2022
2
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Italië
2020/2021
2
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Italië Onder-21
2017
2
matches
0
goals
0
assists
meer