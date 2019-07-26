Sheldon Bateau
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - KV Mechelen
|matchen
|17
|goals
|0
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|4
|gestart
|15
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|4
|volledig
|15
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - KV Mechelen
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|3
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|20
|0
|1
|2020/2021
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|13
|1
|0
|2019/2020
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|11
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Kairat Almaty
|5
|0
|1
|2017/2018
|Kairat Almaty
|2
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Krylja Sovjetov
|RUS
|20
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|2
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Krylja Sovjetov
|RUS
|18
|0
|1
|2014/2015
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|22
|3
|0
|2013/2014
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|35
|1
|0