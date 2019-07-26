    Sheldon Bateau

    lengte1.86 m
    gewicht81 kg
    geboortedatum29/01/1991
    landTrinidad en Tobago

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - KV Mechelen
    matchen17goals0assists1kaarten4
    gestart15penalty's0  geel4
    volledig15    rood0
    Croky Cup - KV Mechelen
    matchen3goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart3penalty's0  geel0
    volledig3    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022KV MechelenBEL2001
    2020/2021KV MechelenBEL1310
    2019/2020KV MechelenBEL1100
    2018/2019Kairat Almaty501
    2017/2018Kairat Almaty200
    2016/2017Krylja SovjetovRUS2000
    2015/2016KV MechelenBEL200
    2015/2016Krylja SovjetovRUS1801
    2014/2015KV MechelenBEL2230
    2013/2014KV MechelenBEL3510