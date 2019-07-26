Éver Banega
seizoen
|UEFA Europa League - Sevilla
|matchen
|7
|goals
|0
|assists
|4
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|4
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|4
|rood
|0
|LaLiga Santander - Sevilla
|matchen
|33
|goals
|3
|assists
|7
|kaarten
|10
|gestart
|28
|penalty's
|2
|geel
|10
|volledig
|16
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2019/2020
|Sevilla
|SPA
|40
|3
|11
|2018/2019
|Sevilla
|SPA
|45
|8
|4
|2017/2018
|Sevilla
|SPA
|42
|4
|5
|2016/2017
|Internazionale
|ITA
|32
|6
|7
|2015/2016
|Sevilla
|SPA
|38
|7
|2
|2015
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|0
|2014/2015
|Sevilla
|SPA
|46
|3
|3
|2013/2014
|Valencia CF
|SPA
|20
|1
|3
|2012/2013
|Valencia CF
|SPA
|34
|4
|5
|2011/2012
|Valencia CF
|SPA
|17
|0
|2