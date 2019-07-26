    Éver Banega

    lengte1.74 m
    gewicht71 kg
    geboortedatum29/06/1988
    landArgentinië

    seizoen

    UEFA Europa League - Sevilla
    matchen7goals0assists4kaarten1
    gestart4penalty's0  geel1
    volledig4    rood0
    LaLiga Santander - Sevilla
    matchen33goals3assists7kaarten10
    gestart28penalty's2  geel10
    volledig16    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2019/2020SevillaSPA40311
    2018/2019SevillaSPA4584
    2017/2018SevillaSPA4245
    2016/2017InternazionaleITA3267
    2015/2016SevillaSPA3872
    2015Sevilla110
    2014/2015SevillaSPA4633
    2013/2014Valencia CFSPA2013
    2012/2013Valencia CFSPA3445
    2011/2012Valencia CFSPA1702