  • home
  • video
  • pas verschenen

    MKE Ankaragücü

    Spor Toto Süper Lig klassement

     PloegPTNMM+M-M=D+D-D+/-
    1Medipol Basaksehir49241437462422
    2Trabzonspor48231436542529
    3Galatasaray48241446421824
    4Sivasspor48241446452619
    5Besiktas4024128438317
    6Alanyaspor39241176422418
    7Fenerbahçe39241176443113
    8Göztepe342397729254
    9Gaziantep FK31248973539-4
    10Yukatel Denizlispor272471162332-9
    11Gençlerbirligi272471163242-10
    12Antalyaspor262461082742-15
    13Yeni Malatyaspor2423611635341
    14Çaykur Rizespor242371332439-15
    15Atiker Konyaspor2224410101932-13
    16Kasimpasa202451453149-18
    17MKE Ankaragücü202441282042-22
    18Istíkbal Mobílya Kayserispor192441372556-31