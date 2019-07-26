Coleraine
uitslagen en klassement
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueCo. League 1e kwalificatieronde terug
Coleraine
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Gareth Deane
|IN
|14/06/1994
|NIE
|Martin Gallagher
|IN
|26/10/1990
|NIE
|Alex Henderson
|IN
|21/08/2004
|NIE
|Lyndon Kane
|IN
|15/02/1997
|NIE
|Adam Mullan
|IN
|24/10/1995
|NIE
|Gareth McConaghie
|IN
|05/05/1988
|NIE
|Aaron Traynor
|IN
|24/07/1990
|NIE
|Stephen O'Donnell
|IN
|01/09/1992
|NIE
|Aaron Canning
|IN
|07/03/1992
|NIE
|Howard Beverland
|IN
|30/03/1990
|NIE
|Rodney Brown
|IN
|13/08/1995
|NIE
|Robert McLean
|IN
|31/10/2001
|NIE
|Ian Parkhill
|IN
|07/04/1990
|NIE
|Josh Carson
|IN
|03/06/1993
|NIE
|Stephen Lowry
|IN
|14/10/1986
|NIE
|Evan Tweed
|IN
|01/03/1999
|NIE
|Jamie Glackin
|IN
|16/02/1995
|NIE
|Aaron Jarvis
|IN
|10/05/1997
|NIE
|Ronan Wilson
|IN
|01/09/1998
|NIE
|Lewis Tosh
|IN
|13/01/2003
|NIE
|James McLaughlin
|IN
|06/03/1990
|NIE
|Eoin Bradley
|IN
|30/12/1983
|NIE
|Curtis Allen
|IN
|22/02/1988
|NIE
|Stewart Nixon
|IN
|08/05/1997
|NIE
|Matthew Shevlin
|IN
|07/12/1998
|NIE
|Cathair Friel
|IN
|25/05/1993
|NIE
|Patrick Kelly
|IN
|02/10/2004
|NIE
|Conor McKendry
|IN
|21/10/1998
|NIE
|Caiolan Brennan
|IN
|23/11/2001
|NIE
|Oran Kearney
|IN
|29/07/1978
|NIE