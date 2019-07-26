    Coleraine

    uitslagen en klassement

    UEFA Europa Conference LeagueCo. League 1e kwalificatieronde terug

    Coleraine

    stadion:
    The Showgrounds
    adres:

    Coleraine
    Noord-Ierland
    trainer:
    Oran Kearney
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Gareth DeaneIN14/06/1994NIE
    Martin GallagherIN26/10/1990NIE
    Alex HendersonIN21/08/2004NIE
    Lyndon KaneIN15/02/1997NIE
    Adam MullanIN24/10/1995NIE
    Gareth McConaghieIN05/05/1988NIE
    Aaron TraynorIN24/07/1990NIE
    Stephen O'DonnellIN01/09/1992NIE
    Aaron CanningIN07/03/1992NIE
    Howard BeverlandIN30/03/1990NIE
    Rodney BrownIN13/08/1995NIE
    Robert McLeanIN31/10/2001NIE
    Ian ParkhillIN07/04/1990NIE
    Josh CarsonIN03/06/1993NIE
    Stephen LowryIN14/10/1986NIE
    Evan TweedIN01/03/1999NIE
    Jamie GlackinIN16/02/1995NIE
    Aaron JarvisIN10/05/1997NIE
    Ronan WilsonIN01/09/1998NIE
    Lewis ToshIN13/01/2003NIE
    James McLaughlinIN06/03/1990NIE
    Eoin BradleyIN30/12/1983NIE
    Curtis AllenIN22/02/1988NIE
    Stewart NixonIN08/05/1997NIE
    Matthew ShevlinIN07/12/1998NIE
    Cathair FrielIN25/05/1993NIE
    Patrick KellyIN02/10/2004NIE
    Conor McKendryIN21/10/1998NIE
    Caiolan BrennanIN23/11/2001NIE
    Oran KearneyIN29/07/1978NIE