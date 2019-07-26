    Altrincham

    website:
    http://www.altrinchamfc.co.uk/alty1.htm
    stadion:
    Moss Lane
    adres:
    Moss Lane, Altrincham, Cheshire
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Phil Parkinson
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Tony ThompsonIN04/11/1994ENG
    Matt GouldIN07/01/1994ENG
    Steve DrenchIN11/09/1985ENG
    Andy WhiteIN08/10/1992ENG
    Connor HampsonIN23/08/1992ENG
    Tom HanniganIN30/06/1988ENG
    Ritchie SuttonIN29/04/1986ENG
    Shaun DensmoreIN11/11/1988ENG
    Kennedy DigieIN13/12/1996ENG
    David FitzpatrickIN28/02/1990ENG
    Thomas WalkerIN12/12/1995ENG
    Josh HancockIN05/09/1990ENG
    Jake MoultIN10/02/1989ENG
    Toby MullarkeyIN30/09/1995ENG
    Daniel MooneyIN03/07/1999WAL
    Ryan ColcloughIN27/12/1994ENG
    Conner KirbyIN10/09/1998ENG
    Matty KosyloIN17/08/1992ENG
    Brad JacksonIN20/10/1996ENG
    Ben PringleIN25/07/1989ENG
    Dean FurmanIN22/06/1988ZAF
    Danny WhiteheadIN23/10/1993ENG
    Adam PorterIN14/07/2001ENG
    Tom PeersIN23/10/1995ENG
    Marcus DinangaIN30/06/1997ENG
    Ajay Leitch-SmithIN06/03/1990ENG
    Phil ParkinsonIN01/01/1981ENG