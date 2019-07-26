Altrincham
The Emirates FA CupFA Cup 1e Ronde terug
Altrincham
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Tony Thompson
|IN
|04/11/1994
|ENG
|Matt Gould
|IN
|07/01/1994
|ENG
|Steve Drench
|IN
|11/09/1985
|ENG
|Andy White
|IN
|08/10/1992
|ENG
|Connor Hampson
|IN
|23/08/1992
|ENG
|Tom Hannigan
|IN
|30/06/1988
|ENG
|Ritchie Sutton
|IN
|29/04/1986
|ENG
|Shaun Densmore
|IN
|11/11/1988
|ENG
|Kennedy Digie
|IN
|13/12/1996
|ENG
|David Fitzpatrick
|IN
|28/02/1990
|ENG
|Thomas Walker
|IN
|12/12/1995
|ENG
|Josh Hancock
|IN
|05/09/1990
|ENG
|Jake Moult
|IN
|10/02/1989
|ENG
|Toby Mullarkey
|IN
|30/09/1995
|ENG
|Daniel Mooney
|IN
|03/07/1999
|WAL
|Ryan Colclough
|IN
|27/12/1994
|ENG
|Conner Kirby
|IN
|10/09/1998
|ENG
|Matty Kosylo
|IN
|17/08/1992
|ENG
|Brad Jackson
|IN
|20/10/1996
|ENG
|Ben Pringle
|IN
|25/07/1989
|ENG
|Dean Furman
|IN
|22/06/1988
|ZAF
|Danny Whitehead
|IN
|23/10/1993
|ENG
|Adam Porter
|IN
|14/07/2001
|ENG
|Tom Peers
|IN
|23/10/1995
|ENG
|Marcus Dinanga
|IN
|30/06/1997
|ENG
|Ajay Leitch-Smith
|IN
|06/03/1990
|ENG
|Phil Parkinson
|IN
|01/01/1981
|ENG