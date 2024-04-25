LIVE: Nu scoort hij zelfs met het hoofd! De Bruyne duikt heerlijk de 0-1 binnen tegen Brighton

Premier League
speeldag 29
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Arsenal
77
34
24
5
5
82
26
2
|Liverpool
74
34
22
4
8
75
34
3
|Manchester City
73
32
22
3
7
76
32
4
|Aston Villa
66
34
20
8
6
71
50
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
60
32
18
8
6
65
49
6
|Manchester United
53
33
16
12
5
51
50
7
|Newcastle United
50
33
15
13
5
69
54
8
|West Ham United
48
34
13
12
9
54
63
9
|Chelsea
47
32
13
11
8
61
57
10
|Bournemouth
45
34
12
13
9
49
60
11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
44
32
11
10
11
52
50
12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
43
34
12
15
7
46
54
13
|Fulham
42
34
12
16
6
50
54
14
|Crystal Palace
39
34
10
15
9
44
56
15
|Brentford
35
34
9
17
8
52
59
16
|Everton
33
34
11
15
8
36
48
17
|Nottingham Forest
26
34
7
18
9
42
60
18
|Luton Town
25
34
6
21
7
47
75
19
|Burnley
23
34
5
21
8
37
69
20
|Sheffield United
16
34
3
24
7
33
92
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Arsenal
41
17
13
2
2
43
15
2
|Liverpool
42
17
13
1
3
43
15
3
|Manchester City
41
17
12
0
5
43
14
4
|Aston Villa
38
17
12
3
2
43
23
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
36
16
12
4
0
34
21
6
|Manchester United
29
16
9
5
2
27
24
7
|Newcastle United
36
17
11
3
3
43
20
8
|West Ham United
25
17
6
4
7
26
25
9
|Chelsea
28
16
8
4
4
35
25
10
|Bournemouth
24
17
6
5
6
23
26
11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
27
15
7
2
6
28
19
12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
17
7
7
3
23
26
13
|Fulham
28
17
9
7
1
30
19
14
|Crystal Palace
22
17
6
7
4
28
26
15
|Brentford
21
17
5
6
6
27
30
16
|Everton
22
17
6
7
4
20
18
17
|Nottingham Forest
20
17
5
7
5
25
25
18
|Luton Town
15
17
4
10
3
25
32
19
|Burnley
10
17
2
11
4
17
37
20
|Sheffield United
10
17
2
11
4
18
51
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Arsenal
36
17
11
3
3
39
11
2
|Liverpool
32
17
9
3
5
32
19
3
|Manchester City
32
15
10
3
2
33
18
4
|Aston Villa
28
17
8
5
4
28
27
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
24
16
6
4
6
31
28
6
|Manchester United
24
17
7
7
3
24
26
7
|Newcastle United
14
16
4
10
2
26
34
8
|West Ham United
23
17
7
8
2
28
38
9
|Chelsea
19
16
5
7
4
26
32
10
|Bournemouth
21
17
6
8
3
26
34
11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
17
17
4
8
5
24
31
12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
17
5
8
4
23
28
13
|Fulham
14
17
3
9
5
20
35
14
|Crystal Palace
17
17
4
8
5
16
30
15
|Brentford
14
17
4
11
2
25
29
16
|Everton
19
17
5
8
4
16
30
17
|Nottingham Forest
10
17
2
11
4
17
35
18
|Luton Town
10
17
2
11
4
22
43
19
|Burnley
13
17
3
10
4
20
32
20
|Sheffield United
6
17
1
13
3
15
41
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Manchester City
|wisselspelers
|coaches
LIVE: Nu scoort hij zelfs met het hoofd! De Bruyne duikt heerlijk de 0-1 binnen tegen Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
02
- 17' - Doelpunt - Kevin De Bruyne (0 - 1)
- 26' - Doelpunt vrije trap - Phil Foden (0 - 2)
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
17'
|Kevin De Bruyne
0 - 1
|Kevin De Bruyne
17'
26'
|Phil Foden
0 - 2
|Phil Foden
26'
Hoogspanning in de Premier League. Manchester City wint maar best zijn midweekmatch tegen Brighton als het zijn lot in eigen handen wil houden. Laten Kevin De Bruyne en Jeremy Doku zich zien? Volg het hieronder LIVE vanaf 21 uur.
Fase per fase
26'
Doelpunt voor
Manchester City straft de fout genadeloos af: Phil Foden toont zijn gave traptechniek en schiet de vrije trap in doel.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
02
24'
Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Phil Foden (Manchester City).
23'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
23'
Phil Foden neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
23'
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
20'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
19'
De poging wordt gered door Ederson (Manchester City), die geen rebound weggeeft.
19'
De voorzet komt tot bij Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
19'
Valentín Barco neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
17'
Doelpunt voor
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van Kevin De Bruyne en die kopt de 0 - 1 tegen het net.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
01
15'
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
14'
Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
5'
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion).
3'
De poging wordt gered door Ederson (Manchester City). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
3'
Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion) haalt uit...
1' eerste helft
20:01
20:01 Vooraf