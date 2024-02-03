BEKIJK: Youri Tielemans pikt met heerlijke trap goal mee in ruime zege van Aston Villa

Premier League
speeldag 23
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
einde
2-2
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
einde
4-1
Newcastle United
Luton Town
einde
4-4
Burnley
Fulham
einde
2-2
Sheffield United
Aston Villa
einde
0-5
Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers
04/02 15:00
Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
04/02 15:00
Manchester United
West Ham United
04/02 15:00
Arsenal
Liverpool
04/02 17:30
Brentford
Manchester City
05/02 21:00
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Liverpool
|51
|22
|15
|1
|6
|51
|19
|2
|Manchester City
|46
|21
|14
|3
|4
|51
|24
|3
|Arsenal
|46
|22
|14
|4
|4
|44
|21
|4
|Aston Villa
|46
|23
|14
|5
|4
|49
|30
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|44
|23
|13
|5
|5
|49
|35
|6
|West Ham United
|36
|22
|10
|6
|6
|36
|33
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|23
|9
|6
|8
|42
|38
|8
|Manchester United
|35
|22
|11
|9
|2
|28
|32
|9
|Newcastle United
|33
|23
|10
|10
|3
|48
|37
|10
|Chelsea
|31
|22
|9
|9
|4
|36
|35
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|22
|8
|9
|5
|33
|35
|12
|Fulham
|26
|23
|7
|11
|5
|30
|38
|13
|Bournemouth
|26
|21
|7
|9
|5
|29
|40
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|23
|6
|11
|6
|26
|40
|15
|Brentford
|22
|21
|6
|11
|4
|31
|36
|16
|Luton Town
|20
|22
|5
|12
|5
|32
|42
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|22
|5
|12
|5
|27
|40
|18
|Everton
|19
|23
|8
|10
|5
|26
|30
|19
|Burnley
|13
|23
|3
|16
|4
|24
|47
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|23
|2
|17
|4
|19
|59
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Liverpool
|29
|11
|9
|0
|2
|30
|9
|2
|Manchester City
|24
|10
|7
|0
|3
|27
|10
|3
|Arsenal
|26
|11
|8
|1
|2
|27
|10
|4
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|9
|1
|1
|30
|11
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|11
|8
|3
|0
|23
|15
|6
|West Ham United
|19
|11
|5
|2
|4
|18
|11
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|12
|6
|1
|5
|26
|15
|8
|Manchester United
|19
|11
|6
|4
|1
|15
|18
|9
|Newcastle United
|25
|12
|8
|3
|1
|29
|14
|10
|Chelsea
|18
|11
|5
|3
|3
|18
|14
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|18
|12
|Fulham
|19
|11
|6
|4
|1
|19
|12
|13
|Bournemouth
|12
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|16
|14
|Crystal Palace
|12
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|16
|15
|Brentford
|15
|11
|4
|4
|3
|20
|20
|16
|Luton Town
|11
|11
|3
|6
|2
|17
|17
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|11
|3
|5
|3
|15
|17
|18
|Everton
|12
|12
|3
|6
|3
|13
|14
|19
|Burnley
|5
|12
|1
|9
|2
|13
|27
|20
|Sheffield United
|8
|12
|2
|8
|2
|12
|31
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Liverpool
|22
|11
|6
|1
|4
|21
|10
|2
|Manchester City
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|24
|14
|3
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|6
|3
|2
|17
|11
|4
|Aston Villa
|18
|12
|5
|4
|3
|19
|19
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|12
|5
|2
|5
|26
|20
|6
|West Ham United
|17
|11
|5
|4
|2
|18
|22
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|11
|3
|5
|3
|16
|23
|8
|Manchester United
|16
|11
|5
|5
|1
|13
|14
|9
|Newcastle United
|8
|11
|2
|7
|2
|19
|23
|10
|Chelsea
|13
|11
|4
|6
|1
|18
|21
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|11
|3
|6
|2
|14
|17
|12
|Fulham
|7
|12
|1
|7
|4
|11
|26
|13
|Bournemouth
|14
|11
|4
|5
|2
|18
|24
|14
|Crystal Palace
|12
|12
|3
|6
|3
|12
|24
|15
|Brentford
|7
|10
|2
|7
|1
|11
|16
|16
|Luton Town
|9
|11
|2
|6
|3
|15
|25
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|11
|2
|7
|2
|12
|23
|18
|Everton
|17
|11
|5
|4
|2
|13
|16
|19
|Burnley
|8
|11
|2
|7
|2
|11
|20
|20
|Sheffield United
|2
|11
|0
|9
|2
|7
|28
|Sheffield United
|Aston Villa
20
J. Bogle
30
Holgate
15
Moreno
21
Vinicius
32
W. Osula
|wisselspelers
23
Osborn
22
Davies
19
M. Diaby
25
Olsen
26
R. One
16
Chambers
|coaches
BEKIJK: Youri Tielemans pikt met heerlijke trap goal mee in ruime zege van Aston Villa
za 3 februari 2024 20:29
Sheffield United
Aston Villa
einde
0-5
- 12' - Doelpunt - John McGinn (0 - 1)
- 16' - Doelpunt - Ollie Watkins (0 - 2)
- 20' - Doelpunt - Leon Bailey (0 - 3)
- 30' - Doelpunt - Youri Tielemans (0 - 4)
- 44' - Geel - Jayden Bogle
- 47' - Doelpunt - Àlex Moreno (0 - 5)
- 50' - Verv. Rhys Norrington-Davies door Jack Robinson
- 50' - Verv. Andre Brooks door Ben Osborn
- 59' - Verv. Ezri Konsa door Matthew Cash
- 60' - Verv. Leon Bailey door Moussa Diaby
- 65' - Verv. Ben Brereton door Cameron Archer
- 71' - Verv. John McGinn door Tim Iroegbunam
- 72' - Verv. James McAtee door Tom Davies
- 80' - Verv. Youri Tielemans door Morgan Rogers
Premier League - speeldag 23 - 03/02/24 - 18:31
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
12'
|John McGinn
0 - 1
|John McGinn
12'
16'
|Ollie Watkins
0 - 2
|Ollie Watkins
16'
20'
|Leon Bailey
0 - 3
|Leon Bailey
20'
30'
|Youri Tielemans
0 - 4
|Youri Tielemans
30'
47'
|Àlex Moreno
0 - 5
|Àlex Moreno
47'
Aston Villa heeft geen spaander heel gelaten van hekkensluiter Sheffield United: 0-5. Rode Duivel Youri Tielemans pikte zijn goal mee in de ruime overwinning: hij knalde de bal hard via de deklat in doel voor de 0-4. Bekijk zijn doelpunt.
Fase per fase
90+9' tweede helft
90+9'
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
90+2'
Ontgoocheling bij Sheffield United, want het doelpunt van Vinicius wordt afgekeurd nadat de VAR de beelden heeft bekeken.
90+2'
5 - extra time
Er komen 5 minuten extra tijd bij.
90+1'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) stond buitenspel.
90'
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).
90'
Gustavo Hamer neemt de hoekschop voor Sheffield United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
89'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
89'
Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
86'
Vinicius (Sheffield United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa).
85'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
80'
wissel
Aston Villa
78'
Mason Holgate (Sheffield United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
78'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
78'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
78'
De voorzet komt tot bij Jack Robinson (Sheffield United). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
78'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
78'
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) haalt uit...