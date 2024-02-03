BEKIJK: Youri Tielemans pikt met heerlijke trap goal mee in ruime zege van Aston Villa

Ga naar de inhoud
Youri Tielemans viert zijn goal tegen Sheffield United.
Premier League
speeldag 23
Everton
einde
2-2
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion
einde
4-1
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
einde
4-4
Luton Town
Burnley
einde
2-2
Fulham
Sheffield United
einde
0-5
Aston Villa
Chelsea
04/02 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth
04/02 15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester United
04/02 15:00
West Ham United
Arsenal
04/02 17:30
Liverpool
Brentford
05/02 21:00
Manchester City

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Liverpool512215165119
2Manchester City462114345124
3Arsenal462214444421
4Aston Villa462314544930
5Tottenham Hotspur442313554935
6West Ham United362210663633
7Brighton & Hove Albion35239684238
8Manchester United352211922832
9Newcastle United3323101034837
10Chelsea31229943635
11Wolverhampton Wanderers29228953335
12Fulham262371153038
13Bournemouth26217952940
14Crystal Palace242361162640
15Brentford222161143136
16Luton Town202251253242
17Nottingham Forest202251252740
18Everton192381052630
19Burnley132331642447
20Sheffield United102321741959
1Liverpool2911902309
2Manchester City24107032710
3Arsenal26118122710
4Aston Villa28119113011
5Tottenham Hotspur24118302315
6West Ham United19115241811
7Brighton & Hove Albion23126152615
8Manchester United19116411518
9Newcastle United25128312914
10Chelsea18115331814
11Wolverhampton Wanderers18115331918
12Fulham19116411912
13Bournemouth12103431116
14Crystal Palace12113531416
15Brentford15114432020
16Luton Town11113621717
17Nottingham Forest12113531517
18Everton12123631314
19Burnley5121921327
20Sheffield United8122821231
1Liverpool22116142110
2Manchester City22117312414
3Arsenal20116321711
4Aston Villa18125431919
5Tottenham Hotspur20125252620
6West Ham United17115421822
7Brighton & Hove Albion12113531623
8Manchester United16115511314
9Newcastle United8112721923
10Chelsea13114611821
11Wolverhampton Wanderers11113621417
12Fulham7121741126
13Bournemouth14114521824
14Crystal Palace12123631224
15Brentford7102711116
16Luton Town9112631525
17Nottingham Forest8112721223
18Everton17115421316
19Burnley8112721120
20Sheffield United211092728
Sheffield UnitedAston Villa
18
W. Foderingham
1
E. Martínez
20
J. Bogle
4
Konsa
30
Holgate
3
Diego Carlos
15
A. Ahmedhodzic
17
C. Lenglet
5
A. Trusty
15
Moreno
33
R. Norrington-Davies
31
L. Bailey
28
J. McAtee
6
Douglas Luiz
21
Vinicius
7
McGinn
35
A. Brooks
44
B. Kamara
11
B. Brereton
8
Y. Tielemans
32
W. Osula
11
O. Watkins
wisselspelers
8
G. Hamer
27
M. Rogers
10
C. Archer
47
T. Iroegbunam
23
Osborn
41
J. Ramsey
22
Davies
19
M. Diaby
19
J. Robinson
2
M. Cash
37
J.Y. Amissah
64
J. Wright
16
O. Norwood
25
Olsen
27
Y. Larouci
29
K. Kesler-Hayden
26
R. One
16
Chambers
coaches
C. Wilder
U. Emery
scheidsrechter
Paul Tierney
stadion
Bramall Lane

BEKIJK: Youri Tielemans pikt met heerlijke trap goal mee in ruime zege van Aston Villa

 za 3 februari 2024 20:29
Sheffield United
einde
0-5
Aston Villa
  1. 12' - Doelpunt - John McGinn (0 - 1)
  2. 16' - Doelpunt - Ollie Watkins (0 - 2)
  3. 20' - Doelpunt - Leon Bailey (0 - 3)
  4. 30' - Doelpunt - Youri Tielemans (0 - 4)
  5. 44' - Geel - Jayden Bogle
  1. 47' - Doelpunt - Àlex Moreno (0 - 5)
  2. 50' - Verv. Rhys Norrington-Davies door Jack Robinson
  3. 50' - Verv. Andre Brooks door Ben Osborn
  4. 59' - Verv. Ezri Konsa door Matthew Cash
  5. 60' - Verv. Leon Bailey door Moussa Diaby
  6. 65' - Verv. Ben Brereton door Cameron Archer
  7. 71' - Verv. John McGinn door Tim Iroegbunam
  8. 72' - Verv. James McAtee door Tom Davies
  9. 80' - Verv. Youri Tielemans door Morgan Rogers
Premier League - speeldag 23 - 03/02/24 - 18:31
12'
John McGinn
0 - 1
John McGinn
12'
16'
Ollie Watkins
0 - 2
Ollie Watkins
16'
20'
Leon Bailey
0 - 3
Leon Bailey
20'
30'
Youri Tielemans
0 - 4
Youri Tielemans
30'
47'
Àlex Moreno
0 - 5
Àlex Moreno
47'

Aston Villa heeft geen spaander heel gelaten van hekkensluiter Sheffield United: 0-5. Rode Duivel Youri Tielemans pikte zijn goal mee in de ruime overwinning: hij knalde de bal hard via de deklat in doel voor de 0-4. Bekijk zijn doelpunt.

Fase per fase

90+9' tweede helft
90+9'
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
90+2'
Ontgoocheling bij Sheffield United, want het doelpunt van Vinicius wordt afgekeurd nadat de VAR de beelden heeft bekeken.
90+2'

5 - extra time

Er komen 5 minuten extra tijd bij.
90+1'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) stond buitenspel.
90'
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).
90'
Gustavo Hamer neemt de hoekschop voor Sheffield United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
89'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
89'
Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
86'
Vinicius (Sheffield United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa).
85'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
80'
wissel
Aston Villa
78'
Mason Holgate (Sheffield United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
78'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
78'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
78'
De voorzet komt tot bij Jack Robinson (Sheffield United). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
78'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
78'
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) haalt uit...
Youri TielemansSheffield UnitedAston VillaPremier League
