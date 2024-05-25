Ga naar de inhoud

Red Lions hebben shoot-out nodig om India over de knie te leggen

 za 25 mei 2024 18:06

De Belgische hockeymannen hebben in hun tweede wedstrijd tegen India in de Hockey Pro League gelijkgespeeld: 2-2. In de shoot-out toonden de Red Lions zich wel de sterkste (3-1). Morgen staat een confrontatie met Ierland op het menu.

red lions in hockey pro league  
Argentinië België 14/02 4-1
België Duitsland 15/02 0-2
Argentinië België 17/02 3-4
Duitsland België 18/02 3-2
België Ierland 22/05 1-2
België India 23/05 4-1
België India 25/05 2-2
België Ierland 26/05  
België Australië 29/05  
België Spanje 30/05  
België Spanje 01/06  
België Australiër 02/06  
Groot-Brittannië België 23/06  
Nederland België 25/06  
Groot-Brittannië België 27/06  
Nederland België 30/06  
stand hockey pro league
    M W G V ptn
1. Nederland 12 7 3 2 26
2. Australië
 8 6 1 1 20
3. India 10 3 5 2 17
4. Argentinië 9 2 5 2 14
5. Duitsland
 4 2 2 0 8
6. Spanje 8 2 1 5 7
7. België 6 2 0 4 6
8. Groot-Brittannië
 4 1 1 2 4
9. Ierland 9 1 0 8 3
