Red Lions hebben shoot-out nodig om India over de knie te leggen

De Belgische hockeymannen hebben in hun tweede wedstrijd tegen India in de Hockey Pro League gelijkgespeeld: 2-2. In de shoot-out toonden de Red Lions zich wel de sterkste (3-1). Morgen staat een confrontatie met Ierland op het menu.
|red lions in hockey pro league
|
|Argentinië
|België
|14/02
|4-1
|België
|Duitsland
|15/02
|0-2
|Argentinië
|België
|17/02
|3-4
|Duitsland
|België
|18/02
|3-2
|België
|Ierland
|22/05
|1-2
|België
|India
|23/05
|4-1
|België
|India
|25/05
|2-2
|België
|Ierland
|26/05
|
|België
|Australië
|29/05
|
|België
|Spanje
|30/05
|
|België
|Spanje
|01/06
|
|België
|Australiër
|02/06
|
|Groot-Brittannië
|België
|23/06
|
|Nederland
|België
|25/06
|
|Groot-Brittannië
|België
|27/06
|
|Nederland
|België
|30/06
|
|stand hockey pro league
|
|
|M
|W
|G
|V
|ptn
|1.
|Nederland
|12
|7
|3
|2
|26
|2.
|Australië
|8
|6
|1
|1
|20
|3.
|India
|10
|3
|5
|2
|17
|4.
|Argentinië
|9
|2
|5
|2
|14
|5.
|Duitsland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|6.
|Spanje
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|7.
|België
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|8.
|Groot-Brittannië
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9.
|Ierland
|9
|1
|0
|8
|3