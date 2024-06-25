Ga naar de inhoud

meest recent

Red Lions krijgen tik van Angstgegner Nederland, 1 maand voor de Olympische Spelen

 di 25 juni 2024 22:06
Lions
De Red Lions kunnen zondag al revanche nemen tegen Nederland (archieffoto).

De Belgische hockeymannen hebben in de Hockey Pro League in en tegen Nederland verloren met 3-1. De Red Lions gingen met een voorsprong de rust in, maar zakten in de tweede helft door hun hoeven.

Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.
red lions in hockey pro league
Argentinië België 4-1
België Duitsland 0-2
Argentinië België 3-4
Duitsland België 3-2
België Ierland 1-2
België India 4-1
België India 2-2
België Ierland 1-4
België Australië 5-1
België Spanje 3-2
België Spanje 4-1
België Australië 4-4
Groot-Brittannië België 1-3
Nederland België 1-3
Groot-Brittannië België don
Nederland België zon
stand hockey pro league
    M W G V ptn
1. Australië 16 10 3 3 34
2. Nederland 14 8 4 2 30
3. Argentinië 16 7 5 4 29
4. Groot-Brittannië 14 8 1 5 25
5. India 16 5 6 5 24
6. BELGIE 14 6 2 6 22
7. Duitsland 14 5 4 5 21
8. Spanje 16 4 1 11 13
9. Ierland 16 2 0 14 6
hockey pro leagueRed Lionshockey
taal- of schrijffout opgemerkt?