Jupiler Pro League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Anderlecht
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Dender
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Union
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|KAA Gent
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Antwerp
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Westerlo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|KV Mechelen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|OH Leuven
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Charleroi
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Club Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Cercle Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|KV Kortrijk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Standard
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|KRC Genk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|Beerschot
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
|STVV
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dit zijn de transfers in de Jupiler Pro League 2024-2025
Nog tot begin september kunnen de clubs in de Jupiler Pro League spelers binnenhalen en verkopen. Wie trekt naar waar? Een overzicht.
|Anderlecht
|Inkomend
|Uitgaand
|Zeno Debast
|Sporting (Por)
|Antwerp
|Inkomend
|Ayrton Costa (Arg)
|Independiente (Arg)
|Tjaronn Chery (Ned)
|Maccabi Haifa (Isr)
|Denis Odoi (Gha)
|Club Brugge
|Rosen Bozjinov (Bul)
|CSKA 1948 (Bul)
|Uitgaand
|Dorian Dessoleil
|Francs Borains
|Ritchie De Laet
|einde contract
|Davino Verhulst
|einde contract
|Beerschot
|Inkomend
|Brian Plat (Ned)
|Volendam (Ned)
|Uitgaand
|Bill Lathouwers
|RWDM
|Mardochée Nzita
|Charleroi
|Benjamin Pauwels
|Cambuur (Ned)
|Cercle Brugge
|Inkomend
|Alama Bayo
|FC Seraing
|Uitgaand
|Thomas Didillon (Fra)
|Willem II (Ned)
|Leonardo Lopes (Por)
|einde contract
|Louis Torres (Fra)
|einde contract
|Sébastien Bruzzese
|einde contract
|Charleroi
|Inkomend
|Mardochée Nzita
|Beerschot
|Théo Defourny
|RWDM
|Noam Mayoka-Tika
|Marseille (Fra)
|Uitgaand
|Hervé Koffi (BFa)
|Lens (Fra)
|Jackson Tchatchoua
|Verona (Ita)
|Martin Wasinski
|Schalke 04 (Dui)
|Pierre Patron (Fra)
|QRM (Fra)
|Marco Ilaimaharitra (Mad)
|einde contract
|Jonas Bager (Den)
|einde contract
|Jules Van Cleemput
|einde contract
|Ryota Morioka (Jap)
|einde contract
|Roméo Monticelli
|einde contract
|Damien Marcq (Fra)
|einde contract
|Valentine Ozornwafor (Nig)
|einde contract
|Club Brugge
|Inkomend
|Ardon Jashari (Zwi)
|FC Luzern (Zwi)
|Nordin Jackers
|OH Leuven
|Uitgaand
|Igor Thiago (Bra)
|Brentford (Eng)
|Denis Odoi (Gha)
|Antwerp
|Josef Bursik (Eng)
|Hibernian (Sch)
|Eder Balanta (Col)
|einde contract
|Dender
|Inkomend
|Mohamed Berte
|KV Oostende
|Bryan Gonçalves (Fra)
|SK Beveren
|David Hrncar (Svk)
|SK Beveren
|Guillaume Dietsch (Fra)
|FC Metz (Fra)
|Malcolm Viltard (Fra)
|FC Sochaux (Fra)
|Desmond Acquah
|OH Leuven
|Uitgaand
|Dylan Ragolle
|RAEC Mons 44
|Louange Muhire
|FC Knokke
|Kjetil Borry
|Patro Eisden
|Kenneth Houdret
|RAEC Mons 44
|Xavier Gies
|einde contract
|Olivier Myny
|einde contract
|Stefano Marzo
|einde contract
|Nicolas Rajsel (Svn)
|einde contract
|Ibrahima Sory (Gui)
|einde contract
|Jonathan Rowell (Eng)
|einde contract
|RC Genk
|Inkomend
|Matte Smets
|STVV
|Jarne Steuckers
|STVV
|Adrian Palacios (Ven)
|Deportivo Cali (Col)
|Uitgaand
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|RB Leipzig (Dui)
|Nicolas Castro (Arg)
|Elche (Spa)
|Rasmus Carstensen (Den)
|Keulen (Dui)
|Vic Chambaere
|Union
|AA Gent
|Inkomend
|Andri Gudjohnsen (IJs)
|Lyngby (Den)
|Uitgaand
|Jorthy Mokio
|Ajax (Ned)
|Laurent Depoitre
|einde contract
|Paul Nardi (Fra)
|einde contract
|Brian Agbor (Kam)
|einde contract
|KV Kortrijk
|Inkomend
|Haruya Fujii (Jap)
|Nagoya Grampus (Jap)
|Nathan Huygevelde
|Union
|Uitgaand
|Raul Oprut (Roe)
|FC Dinamo (Roe)
|OH Leuven
|Inkomend
|Takahiro Akimoto (Jap)
|Urawa Reds (Jap)
|Uitgaand
|Nordin Jackers
|Club Brugge
|Scotty Sadzoute (Fra)
|einde contract
|Valentin Cojocaru (Roe)
|Pogon Stettin (Pol)
|Joren Dom
|einde contract
|KV Mechelen
|Inkomend
|Uitgaand
|Alec Van Hoorenbeeck
|FC Twente (Ned)
|Dimitri Lavalée
|Sturm Graz (Oos)
|Gaëtan Coucke
|einde contract
|Standard
|Inkomend
|Uitgaand
|Denis Dragus (Roe)
|Trabzonspor (Tur)
|Cihan Canak (Tur)
|Trabzonspor (Tur)
|Konstantinos Laifis (Cyp)
|einde contract
|STVV
|Inkomend
|Zineddine Belaid (Alg)
|USM Algier (Alg)
|Ryoya Ogawa (Jap)
|FC Tokyo (Jap)
|Uitgaand
|Matte Smets
|RC Genk
|Jarne Steuckers
|RC Genk
|Eric Bocat (Fra)
|Stoke City (Eng)
|Fatih Kaya (Dui)
|einde contract
|Shinji Okazaki (Jap)
|einde carrière
|Union
|Inkomend
|Anan Khalaili (Isr)
|Maccabi Haifa (Isr)
|Vic Chambaere
|RC Genk
|Kamiel Van De Perre
|RC Genk
|Uitgaand
|Viktor Boone
|Lierse
|Nathan Huygevelde
|KV Kortrijk
|Westerlo
|Inkomend
|Uitgaand
|Simon Paulet
|Olympic Charleroi
|Ilias El Hari
|einde contract
