Jupiler Pro League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Anderlecht
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Dender
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Union
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
KAA Gent
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Antwerp
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Westerlo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
KV Mechelen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
OH Leuven
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Charleroi
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Club Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Cercle Brugge
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
KV Kortrijk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Standard
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
KRC Genk
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Beerschot
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
STVV
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
meest recent

Dit zijn de transfers in de Jupiler Pro League 2024-2025

 wo 26 juni 2024 16:14

Nog tot begin september kunnen de clubs in de Jupiler Pro League spelers binnenhalen en verkopen. Wie trekt naar waar? Een overzicht.

Anderlecht
Inkomend
   
Uitgaand
Zeno Debast Sporting (Por)
Antwerp
Inkomend
Ayrton Costa (Arg) Independiente (Arg)
Tjaronn Chery (Ned) Maccabi Haifa (Isr)
Denis Odoi (Gha) Club Brugge
Rosen Bozjinov (Bul) CSKA 1948 (Bul)
Uitgaand
Dorian Dessoleil Francs Borains
Ritchie De Laet einde contract
Davino Verhulst einde contract
Beerschot
Inkomend
Brian Plat (Ned) Volendam (Ned)
Uitgaand
Bill Lathouwers RWDM
Mardochée Nzita Charleroi
Benjamin Pauwels Cambuur (Ned)
Cercle Brugge
Inkomend
Alama Bayo FC Seraing
Uitgaand
Thomas Didillon (Fra) Willem II (Ned)
Leonardo Lopes (Por) einde contract
Louis Torres (Fra) einde contract
Sébastien Bruzzese einde contract
Charleroi
Inkomend
Mardochée Nzita Beerschot
Théo Defourny RWDM
Noam Mayoka-Tika Marseille (Fra)
Uitgaand
Hervé Koffi (BFa) Lens (Fra)
Jackson Tchatchoua Verona (Ita)
Martin Wasinski Schalke 04 (Dui)
Pierre Patron (Fra) QRM (Fra)
Marco Ilaimaharitra (Mad) einde contract
Jonas Bager (Den) einde contract
Jules Van Cleemput einde contract
Ryota Morioka (Jap) einde contract
Roméo Monticelli einde contract
Damien Marcq (Fra) einde contract
Valentine Ozornwafor (Nig) einde contract
Club Brugge
Inkomend
Ardon Jashari (Zwi) FC Luzern (Zwi)
Nordin Jackers OH Leuven
Uitgaand
Igor Thiago (Bra) Brentford (Eng)
Denis Odoi (Gha) Antwerp
Josef Bursik (Eng) Hibernian (Sch)
Eder Balanta (Col) einde contract
Dender
Inkomend
Mohamed Berte KV Oostende
Bryan Gonçalves (Fra) SK Beveren
David Hrncar (Svk) SK Beveren
Guillaume Dietsch (Fra) FC Metz (Fra)
Malcolm Viltard (Fra) FC Sochaux (Fra)
Desmond Acquah OH Leuven
Uitgaand
Dylan Ragolle RAEC Mons 44
Louange Muhire FC Knokke
Kjetil Borry Patro Eisden
Kenneth Houdret RAEC Mons 44
Xavier Gies einde contract
Olivier Myny einde contract
Stefano Marzo einde contract
Nicolas Rajsel (Svn) einde contract
Ibrahima Sory (Gui) einde contract
Jonathan Rowell (Eng) einde contract
RC Genk
Inkomend
Matte Smets STVV
Jarne Steuckers STVV
Adrian Palacios (Ven) Deportivo Cali (Col)
Uitgaand
Maarten Vandevoordt RB Leipzig (Dui)
Nicolas Castro (Arg) Elche (Spa)
Rasmus Carstensen (Den) Keulen (Dui)
Vic Chambaere Union
AA Gent
Inkomend
Andri Gudjohnsen (IJs) Lyngby (Den)
Uitgaand
Jorthy Mokio Ajax (Ned)
Laurent Depoitre einde contract
Paul Nardi (Fra) einde contract
Brian Agbor (Kam) einde contract
KV Kortrijk
Inkomend
Haruya Fujii (Jap) Nagoya Grampus (Jap)
Nathan Huygevelde Union
Uitgaand
Raul Oprut (Roe) FC Dinamo (Roe)
OH Leuven
Inkomend
Takahiro Akimoto (Jap) Urawa Reds (Jap)
Uitgaand
Nordin Jackers Club Brugge
Scotty Sadzoute (Fra) einde contract
Valentin Cojocaru (Roe) Pogon Stettin (Pol)
Joren Dom einde contract
KV Mechelen
Inkomend
   
Uitgaand
Alec Van Hoorenbeeck FC Twente (Ned)
Dimitri Lavalée Sturm Graz (Oos)
Gaëtan Coucke einde contract
Standard
Inkomend
   
Uitgaand
Denis Dragus (Roe) Trabzonspor (Tur)
Cihan Canak (Tur) Trabzonspor (Tur)
Konstantinos Laifis (Cyp) einde contract
STVV
Inkomend
Zineddine Belaid (Alg) USM Algier (Alg)
Ryoya Ogawa (Jap) FC Tokyo (Jap)
Uitgaand
Matte Smets RC Genk
Jarne Steuckers RC Genk
Eric Bocat (Fra) Stoke City (Eng)
Fatih Kaya (Dui) einde contract
Shinji Okazaki (Jap) einde carrière
Union
Inkomend
Anan Khalaili (Isr) Maccabi Haifa (Isr)
Vic Chambaere RC Genk
Kamiel Van De Perre RC Genk
Uitgaand
Viktor Boone Lierse
Nathan Huygevelde KV Kortrijk
Westerlo
Inkomend
   
Uitgaand
Simon Paulet Olympic Charleroi
Ilias El Hari einde contract
