Liverpool komt gelijkmaker van Timothy Castagne te boven en blijft meedoen in titelstrijd

Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Arsenal
74
33
23
5
5
77
26
2
|Liverpool
74
33
22
3
8
75
32
3
|Manchester City
73
32
22
3
7
76
32
4
|Aston Villa
66
34
20
8
6
71
50
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
60
32
18
8
6
65
49
6
|Newcastle United
50
32
15
12
5
69
52
7
|Manchester United
50
32
15
12
5
47
48
8
|West Ham United
48
34
13
12
9
54
63
9
|Chelsea
47
31
13
10
8
61
52
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
44
32
11
10
11
52
50
11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
43
33
12
14
7
46
53
12
|Fulham
42
34
12
16
6
50
54
13
|Bournemouth
42
33
11
13
9
48
60
14
|Crystal Palace
36
33
9
15
9
42
56
15
|Brentford
35
34
9
17
8
52
59
16
|Everton
30
33
10
15
8
34
48
17
|Nottingham Forest
26
34
7
18
9
42
60
18
|Luton Town
25
34
6
21
7
47
75
19
|Burnley
23
34
5
21
8
37
69
20
|Sheffield United
16
33
3
23
7
31
88
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Arsenal
38
16
12
2
2
38
15
2
|Liverpool
42
17
13
1
3
43
15
3
|Manchester City
41
17
12
0
5
43
14
4
|Aston Villa
38
17
12
3
2
43
23
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
36
16
12
4
0
34
21
6
|Newcastle United
36
17
11
3
3
43
20
7
|Manchester United
26
15
8
5
2
23
22
8
|West Ham United
25
17
6
4
7
26
25
9
|Chelsea
28
16
8
4
4
35
25
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
27
15
7
2
6
28
19
11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
16
7
6
3
23
25
12
|Fulham
28
17
9
7
1
30
19
13
|Bournemouth
24
17
6
5
6
23
26
14
|Crystal Palace
19
16
5
7
4
26
26
15
|Brentford
21
17
5
6
6
27
30
16
|Everton
19
16
5
7
4
18
18
17
|Nottingham Forest
20
17
5
7
5
25
25
18
|Luton Town
15
17
4
10
3
25
32
19
|Burnley
10
17
2
11
4
17
37
20
|Sheffield United
10
17
2
11
4
18
51
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Arsenal
36
17
11
3
3
39
11
2
|Liverpool
32
16
9
2
5
32
17
3
|Manchester City
32
15
10
3
2
33
18
4
|Aston Villa
28
17
8
5
4
28
27
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
24
16
6
4
6
31
28
6
|Newcastle United
14
15
4
9
2
26
32
7
|Manchester United
24
17
7
7
3
24
26
8
|West Ham United
23
17
7
8
2
28
38
9
|Chelsea
19
15
5
6
4
26
27
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
17
17
4
8
5
24
31
11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
17
5
8
4
23
28
12
|Fulham
14
17
3
9
5
20
35
13
|Bournemouth
18
16
5
8
3
25
34
14
|Crystal Palace
17
17
4
8
5
16
30
15
|Brentford
14
17
4
11
2
25
29
16
|Everton
19
17
5
8
4
16
30
17
|Nottingham Forest
10
17
2
11
4
17
35
18
|Luton Town
10
17
2
11
4
22
43
19
|Burnley
13
17
3
10
4
20
32
20
|Sheffield United
6
16
1
12
3
13
37
|Fulham
|Liverpool
|wisselspelers
|coaches
Liverpool komt gelijkmaker van Timothy Castagne te boven en blijft meedoen in titelstrijd
- 30' - Geel - João Palhinha
- 32' - Doelpunt vrije trap - Trent Alexander-Arnold (0 - 1)
- 40' - Geel - Tosin Adarabioyo
- 45+2' - Doelpunt - Timothy Castagne (1 - 1)
- 53' - Doelpunt - Ryan Gravenberch (1 - 2)
- 71' - Verv. Bobby Decordova-Reid door Harry Wilson
- 71' - Verv. João Palhinha door Tom Cairney
- 72' - Doelpunt - Diogo Jota (1 - 3)
- 74' - Verv. Diogo Jota door Darwin Núñez
- 75' - Verv. Ryan Gravenberch door Alexis Mac Allister
- 75' - Verv. Luis Díaz door Mohamed Salah
- 80' - Geel - Timothy Castagne
- 80' - Verv. Trent Alexander-Arnold door Joe Gomez
- 85' - Verv. Alex Iwobi door Adama Traoré
- 87' - Verv. Cody Gakpo door Dominik Szoboszlai
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
32'
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
0 - 1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
32'
45+2'
|Timothy Castagne
45+2'
|Timothy Castagne
1 - 1
53'
|Ryan Gravenberch
1 - 2
|Ryan Gravenberch
53'
72'
|Diogo Jota
1 - 3
|Diogo Jota
72'
Liverpool heeft de ontgoochelingen van de afgelopen weken een beetje doorgespoeld met een hardbevochten zege bij Fulham. Rode Duivel Timothy Castagne maakte op slag van rust gelijk, maar Liverpool won toch nog: 1-3.
Puntenverlies in de Premier League en een Europese uitschakeling, de laatste weken was het niet zo leuk om supporter van Liverpool te zijn. Maar zondag maakte Liverpool geen fout op bezoek bij Fulham.
Op slag van rust was er wel even twijfel in de hoofden geslopen bij Liverpool, toen Timothy Castagne voor Fulham gelijkmaakte in de rebound. Hij wiste de knappe vrije trap van Alexander-Arnold uit.
Maar lang hielden die twijfels niet stand: Gravenberh zette Liverpool met zijn eerste goal in de Premier League weer op het juiste spoor en Jota maakte de klus af met de 1-3. Liverpool klimt zo weer op gelijke hoogte van Arsenal met 74 punten, 1 punt meer dan Manchester City dat een wedstrijd minder speelde.