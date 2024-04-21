Liverpool komt gelijkmaker van Timothy Castagne te boven en blijft meedoen in titelstrijd

Ga naar de inhoud
Premier League
speeldag 34
Sheffield United
einde
1-4
Burnley
Luton Town
einde
1-5
Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers
einde
0-2
Arsenal
Everton
einde
2-0
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
einde
3-1
Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
einde
5-2
West Ham United
Fulham
einde
1-3
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
14/05
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion
15/05
Chelsea
Manchester United
15/05
Newcastle United

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Arsenal
74
33
23
5
5
77
26
2
Liverpool
74
33
22
3
8
75
32
3
Manchester City
73
32
22
3
7
76
32
4
Aston Villa
66
34
20
8
6
71
50
5
Tottenham Hotspur
60
32
18
8
6
65
49
6
Newcastle United
50
32
15
12
5
69
52
7
Manchester United
50
32
15
12
5
47
48
8
West Ham United
48
34
13
12
9
54
63
9
Chelsea
47
31
13
10
8
61
52
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
44
32
11
10
11
52
50
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
43
33
12
14
7
46
53
12
Fulham
42
34
12
16
6
50
54
13
Bournemouth
42
33
11
13
9
48
60
14
Crystal Palace
36
33
9
15
9
42
56
15
Brentford
35
34
9
17
8
52
59
16
Everton
30
33
10
15
8
34
48
17
Nottingham Forest
26
34
7
18
9
42
60
18
Luton Town
25
34
6
21
7
47
75
19
Burnley
23
34
5
21
8
37
69
20
Sheffield United
16
33
3
23
7
31
88
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Arsenal
38
16
12
2
2
38
15
2
Liverpool
42
17
13
1
3
43
15
3
Manchester City
41
17
12
0
5
43
14
4
Aston Villa
38
17
12
3
2
43
23
5
Tottenham Hotspur
36
16
12
4
0
34
21
6
Newcastle United
36
17
11
3
3
43
20
7
Manchester United
26
15
8
5
2
23
22
8
West Ham United
25
17
6
4
7
26
25
9
Chelsea
28
16
8
4
4
35
25
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
27
15
7
2
6
28
19
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
16
7
6
3
23
25
12
Fulham
28
17
9
7
1
30
19
13
Bournemouth
24
17
6
5
6
23
26
14
Crystal Palace
19
16
5
7
4
26
26
15
Brentford
21
17
5
6
6
27
30
16
Everton
19
16
5
7
4
18
18
17
Nottingham Forest
20
17
5
7
5
25
25
18
Luton Town
15
17
4
10
3
25
32
19
Burnley
10
17
2
11
4
17
37
20
Sheffield United
10
17
2
11
4
18
51
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Arsenal
36
17
11
3
3
39
11
2
Liverpool
32
16
9
2
5
32
17
3
Manchester City
32
15
10
3
2
33
18
4
Aston Villa
28
17
8
5
4
28
27
5
Tottenham Hotspur
24
16
6
4
6
31
28
6
Newcastle United
14
15
4
9
2
26
32
7
Manchester United
24
17
7
7
3
24
26
8
West Ham United
23
17
7
8
2
28
38
9
Chelsea
19
15
5
6
4
26
27
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
17
4
8
5
24
31
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
17
5
8
4
23
28
12
Fulham
14
17
3
9
5
20
35
13
Bournemouth
18
16
5
8
3
25
34
14
Crystal Palace
17
17
4
8
5
16
30
15
Brentford
14
17
4
11
2
25
29
16
Everton
19
17
5
8
4
16
30
17
Nottingham Forest
10
17
2
11
4
17
35
18
Luton Town
10
17
2
11
4
22
43
19
Burnley
13
17
3
10
4
20
32
20
Sheffield United
6
16
1
12
3
13
37
FulhamLiverpool
17
Leno
1
Alisson
21
T. Castagne
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
4
T. Adarabioyo
78
J. Quansah
3
C. Bassey
4
V. van Dijk
33
A. Robinson
26
A. Robertson
14
B. Decordova-Reid
19
Elliott
26
J. Palhinha
3
W. Endo
18
A. Pereira
38
Gravenberch
28
S. Lukic
18
C. Gakpo
22
Iwobi
20
Diogo Jota
19
R. Muniz
7
L. Díaz
wisselspelers
11
A. Traoré
11
M. Salah
10
Cairney
9
D. Núñez
8
H. Wilson
8
Szoboszlai
13
T. Ream
10
A. Mac Allister
2
K. Tete
2
Gomez
6
Reed
62
Kelleher
7
R. Jiménez
5
I. Konaté
9
A. Broja
21
Tsimikas
1
M. Rodák
17
Jones
coaches
M. Silva
Klopp
scheidsrechter
Craig Pawson
stadion
Craven Cottage

Liverpool komt gelijkmaker van Timothy Castagne te boven en blijft meedoen in titelstrijd

 zo 21 april 2024 19:31
Fulham
einde
1-3
Liverpool
  1. 30' - Geel - João Palhinha
  2. 32' - Doelpunt vrije trap - Trent Alexander-Arnold (0 - 1)
  3. 40' - Geel - Tosin Adarabioyo
  4. 45+2' - Doelpunt - Timothy Castagne (1 - 1)
  1. 53' - Doelpunt - Ryan Gravenberch (1 - 2)
  2. 71' - Verv. Bobby Decordova-Reid door Harry Wilson
  3. 71' - Verv. João Palhinha door Tom Cairney
  4. 72' - Doelpunt - Diogo Jota (1 - 3)
  5. 74' - Verv. Diogo Jota door Darwin Núñez
  6. 75' - Verv. Ryan Gravenberch door Alexis Mac Allister
  7. 75' - Verv. Luis Díaz door Mohamed Salah
  8. 80' - Geel - Timothy Castagne
  9. 80' - Verv. Trent Alexander-Arnold door Joe Gomez
  10. 85' - Verv. Alex Iwobi door Adama Traoré
  11. 87' - Verv. Cody Gakpo door Dominik Szoboszlai
Premier League - speeldag 34 - 21/04/24 - 17:30
timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
32'
Trent Alexander-Arnold
0 - 1
Trent Alexander-Arnold
32'
45+2'
Timothy Castagne
45+2'
Timothy Castagne
1 - 1
53'
Ryan Gravenberch
1 - 2
Ryan Gravenberch
53'
72'
Diogo Jota
1 - 3
Diogo Jota
72'

Liverpool heeft de ontgoochelingen van de afgelopen weken een beetje doorgespoeld met een hardbevochten zege bij Fulham. Rode Duivel Timothy Castagne maakte op slag van rust gelijk, maar Liverpool won toch nog: 1-3.

Puntenverlies in de Premier League en een Europese uitschakeling, de laatste weken was het niet zo leuk om supporter van Liverpool te zijn. Maar zondag maakte Liverpool geen fout op bezoek bij Fulham.

 

Op slag van rust was er wel even twijfel in de hoofden geslopen bij Liverpool, toen Timothy Castagne voor Fulham gelijkmaakte in de rebound. Hij wiste de knappe vrije trap van Alexander-Arnold uit.

 

Maar lang hielden die twijfels niet stand: Gravenberh zette Liverpool met zijn eerste goal in de Premier League weer op het juiste spoor en Jota maakte de klus af met de 1-3. Liverpool klimt zo weer op gelijke hoogte van Arsenal met 74 punten, 1 punt meer dan Manchester City dat een wedstrijd minder speelde.

Bekijk de goals

Fase per fase

90+7' tweede helft
90+7'
De poging wordt gered door Alisson (Liverpool), die geen rebound weggeeft.
90+7'
De voorzet komt tot bij Harry Wilson (Fulham). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
90+6'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) stond buitenspel.
90+2'
Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Andreas Pereira (Fulham).
90+1'

6 - extra time

Er komen 6 minuten extra tijd bij.
90'
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
90'
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
89'
Redding van Alisson (Liverpool), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
89'
Tom Cairney (Fulham) haalt uit...
88'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Harry Wilson (Fulham) stond buitenspel.
87'
wissel
Liverpool
85'
wissel
Fulham
83'
Saša Lukic (Fulham) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
83'
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
82'
De ref fluit voor een fout, Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) heeft hands gemaakt.
80'
Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Calvin Bassey (Fulham).
80'
wissel
Liverpool
80'
Timothy Castagne
Fulham
79'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) stond buitenspel.
78'
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Calvin Bassey (Fulham).
75'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) stond buitenspel.
75'
wissel
Liverpool
75'
wissel
Liverpool
74'
wissel
Liverpool
74'
De VAR heeft de beelden nog een keer bekeken en heeft het doelpunt voor Liverpool bevestigd.
72'

Doelpunt voor

Diogo Jota kan scoren voor Liverpool. De assist komt op naam van Cody Gakpo.
goal
Fulham
1-3
Liverpool
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
71'
wissel
Fulham
71'
wissel
Fulham
68'
Redding van Bernd Leno (Fulham), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
68'
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) haalt uit...
67'
Bij Liverpool wordt de hoekschop genomen door Andrew Robertson. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
64'
Redding van Bernd Leno (Fulham), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
64'
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) haalt uit...
63'
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham).
62'
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham).
61'
Saša Lukic (Fulham) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool).
60'
Bernd Leno (Fulham) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
60'
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) haalt uit...
53'

Doelpunt voor

Ryan Gravenberch kan scoren voor Liverpool. De assist komt op naam van Harvey Elliott.
goal
Fulham
1-2
Liverpool
Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
51'
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
46' tweede helft
45+5' eerste helft
45+2'

Doelpunt voor

Timothy Castagne (Fulham) staat op de juiste plaats om de rebound in doel te werken.
goal
Fulham
1-1
Liverpool
Timothy Castagne
Fulham
45+2'
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) verlengt de voorzet met zijn hoofd, maar zijn kopbal strandt op het lichaam van een verdediger.
45+1'
Andreas Pereira (Fulham) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
45+1'

4 - extra time

Er komen 4 minuten extra tijd bij.
45'
Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op João Palhinha (Fulham).
44'
Wataru Endo (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).
41'
Alisson (Liverpool) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
41'
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) haalt uit...
40'
Tosin Adarabioyo
Fulham
39'
Saša Lukic (Fulham) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
38'
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
34'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
34'
Redding van Bernd Leno (Fulham), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
34'
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) haalt uit...
32'

Doelpunt voor

Liverpool straft de fout genadeloos af: Trent Alexander-Arnold toont zijn gave traptechniek en schiet de vrije trap in doel.
vrije trap
Fulham
0-1
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
30'
João Palhinha
Fulham
30'
Liverpool krijgt een vrije trap. João Palhinha (Fulham) haalde Diogo Jota onderuit.
29'
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).
29'
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
27'
João Palhinha (Fulham) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
25'
De poging wordt gered door Alisson (Liverpool), die geen rebound weggeeft.
25'
João Palhinha (Fulham) haalt uit...
22'
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
21'
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
16'
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
13'
Wataru Endo (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham).
12'
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
12'
Andreas Pereira neemt de hoekschop voor Fulham. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
11'
Wataru Endo (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).
8'
Andrew Robertson neemt de hoekschop voor Liverpool. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
4'
João Palhinha (Fulham) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).
4'
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
3'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
1' eerste helft
Premier LeagueFulhamLiverpoolvoetbalTimothy Castagne
