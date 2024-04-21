Liverpool komt gelijkmaker van Timothy Castagne te boven en blijft meedoen in titelstrijd

Puntenverlies in de Premier League en een Europese uitschakeling, de laatste weken was het niet zo leuk om supporter van Liverpool te zijn. Maar zondag maakte Liverpool geen fout op bezoek bij Fulham.

Op slag van rust was er wel even twijfel in de hoofden geslopen bij Liverpool, toen Timothy Castagne voor Fulham gelijkmaakte in de rebound. Hij wiste de knappe vrije trap van Alexander-Arnold uit.

Maar lang hielden die twijfels niet stand: Gravenberh zette Liverpool met zijn eerste goal in de Premier League weer op het juiste spoor en Jota maakte de klus af met de 1-3. Liverpool klimt zo weer op gelijke hoogte van Arsenal met 74 punten, 1 punt meer dan Manchester City dat een wedstrijd minder speelde.