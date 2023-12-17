BEKIJK: Theatrale Emiliano Martinez eist hoofdrol op in zege vol opstootjes van Aston Villa

Ga naar de inhoud
Emiliano Martinez eiste in zijn gekende stijl de schijnwerpers op.
Premier League
speeldag 17
Nottingham Forest
einde
0-2
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
einde
2-0
Sheffield United
Newcastle United
einde
3-0
Fulham
Manchester City
einde
2-2
Crystal Palace
Bournemouth
def. gest.
1-1
Luton Town
Burnley
einde
0-2
Everton
Brentford
einde
1-2
Aston Villa
Arsenal
einde
2-0
Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United
einde
3-0
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool
einde
0-0
Manchester United

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Arsenal391712233515
2Liverpool381711153615
3Aston Villa381712323721
4Manchester City341710344020
5Tottenham Hotspur331710433523
6Newcastle United29179623621
7Manchester United28179711821
8West Ham United27178632930
9Brighton & Hove Albion26177553330
10Chelsea22176742826
11Fulham21176832629
12Brentford19175842424
13Wolverhampton Wanderers19175842129
14Bournemouth19165742130
15Crystal Palace17174851725
16Everton16178722220
17Nottingham Forest14173951730
18Luton Town91621131732
19Burnley81721321636
20Sheffield United81721321243
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Arsenal239702228
2Liverpool228701215
3Aston Villa248800255
4Manchester City188503229
5Tottenham Hotspur1585301511
6Newcastle United249810224
7Manchester United1595401014
8West Ham United1484221510
9Brighton & Hove Albion1694141812
10Chelsea1293331513
11Fulham158530179
12Brentford1293331614
13Wolverhampton Wanderers1283231113
14Bournemouth98233812
15Crystal Palace58152712
16Everton109351109
17Nottingham Forest982331011
18Luton Town581521014
19Burnley391801022
20Sheffield United79261821
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Arsenal168521137
2Liverpool1694141510
3Aston Villa1494321216
4Manchester City1695311811
5Tottenham Hotspur1895132012
6Newcastle United581521417
7Manchester United13843187
8West Ham United1394411420
9Brighton & Hove Albion1083411518
10Chelsea1083411313
11Fulham69153920
12Brentford78251810
13Wolverhampton Wanderers792611016
14Bournemouth1083411318
15Crystal Palace1293331013
16Everton1685211211
17Nottingham Forest59162719
18Luton Town48161718
19Burnley58152614
20Sheffield United18071422
BrentfordAston Villa
1
M. Flekken
1
E. Martínez
13
M. Jørgensen
4
Konsa
5
E. Pinnock
3
Diego Carlos
16
B. Mee
14
P. Torres
14
Ghoddos
2
M. Cash
24
M. Damsgaard
44
B. Kamara
6
C. Nørgaard
41
J. Ramsey
27
Janelt
7
McGinn
30
Roerslev
15
Moreno
23
K. Lewis-Potter
19
Diaby
11
Y. Wissa
11
O. Watkins
wisselspelers
22
Collins
24
J. Durán
7
Maupay
32
L. Dendoncker
37
M. Olakigbe
31
L. Bailey
33
Y. Yarmolyuk
22
N. Zaniolo
15
Onyeka
42
F. Marschall
21
T. Strakosha
16
Chambers
4
Goode
17
C. Lenglet
25
Peart-Harris
47
T. Iroegbunam
26
S. Baptiste
78
S. Proctor
coaches
Frank
U. Emery
scheidsrechter
David Coote
stadion
Gtech Community Stadium
toeschouwers
17034

BEKIJK: Theatrale Emiliano Martinez eist hoofdrol op in zege vol opstootjes van Aston Villa

 zo 17 december 2023 20:40
Brentford
einde
1-2
Aston Villa
  1. 45' - Doelpunt - Keane Lewis-Potter (1 - 0)
  1. 46' - Geel - Christian Nørgaard
  2. 65' - Verv. Moussa Diaby door Jhon Durán
  3. 65' - Verv. Matthew Cash door Leon Bailey
  4. 68' - Verv. Keane Lewis-Potter door Neal Maupay
  5. 68' - Verv. Mikkel Damsgaard door Frank Onyeka
  6. 71' - Rood - Ben Mee
  7. 76' - Verv. Yoane Wissa door Nathan Collins
  8. 77' - Doelpunt - Àlex Moreno (1 - 1)
  9. 80' - Geel - Leon Bailey
  10. 81' - Verv. Pau Torres door Nicolò Zaniolo
  11. 85' - Doelpunt - Ollie Watkins (1 - 2)
  12. 86' - Geel - Ezri Konsa
  13. 86' - Geel - Saman Ghoddos
  14. 87' - Geel - Jhon Durán
  15. 88' - Geel - Vitaly Janelt
  16. 88' - Verv. Vitaly Janelt door Yegor Yarmolyuk
  17. 89' - Verv. Mads Roerslev door Michael Olakigbe
  18. 90' - Geel - Frank Onyeka
  19. 90+2' - Geel - Neal Maupay
  20. 90+7' - Rood - Boubacar Kamara
  21. 90+8' - Geel - Emiliano Martínez
  22. 90+8' - Geel - Yegor Yarmolyuk
Premier League - speeldag 17 - 17/12/23 - 15:00
timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
45'
Keane Lewis-Potter
45'
Keane Lewis-Potter
1 - 0
77'
Àlex Moreno
1 - 1
Àlex Moreno
77'
85'
Ollie Watkins
1 - 2
Ollie Watkins
85'

Aston Villa blijft zich mengen in de titelstrijd in de Premier League. Tegen Brentford maakte het in de slotfase een achterstand om in een zege. In de extra tijd eiste Villa-keeper Emiliano Martinez de hoofdrol op met wat theater.

In een intens duel in Brentford trok Aston Villa pas in de slotfase aan het langste eind. Het was Ollie Watkins die tegen zijn ex-ploeg zorgde voor de winning goal. Zijn viering richting de fans van Brentford zette kwaad bloed en veroorzaakte een opstootje. 

Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.

Emiliano Martinez met potje theater

Dat opstootje was maar een opstap naar de gebeurtenissen in de extra tijd. Emiliano Martínez eiste daarin een hoofdrol op. Eerst ging de doelman van Aston Villa theatraal neer na een duw van Maupay.

 

Even later kroop Martinez in de rol van dader. De Argentijn gaf Maupay een por. Toen de Fransman van Brentford op de grond bleef zitten, probeerde Martinez hem bij zijn shirt overeind te sleuren.

 

Dat mondde weer uit in een opstootje waarbij Boubacar Kamara van Aston Villa werd uitgesloten. Youri Tielemans zag het allemaal gebeuren zonder te spelen, de Rode Duivel is licht geblesseerd en zat niet in de kern bij Aston Villa.

Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.

Het opstootje na de goal van Watkins

Fase per fase

90+13' tweede helft
90+13'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Nathan Collins (Brentford) stond buitenspel.
90+11'
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).
90+10'
Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).
90+8'
Yegor Yarmolyuk
Brentford
90+8'
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
90+7'
Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
90+6'
Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).
90+5'
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
90+4'
Saman Ghoddos neemt de hoekschop voor Brentford. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
90+2'
Saman Ghoddos neemt de hoekschop voor Brentford. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
90+2'
Neal Maupay
Brentford
90+1'

10 - extra time

Er komen 10 minuten extra tijd bij.
90'
Frank Onyeka
Brentford
90'
Aston Villa krijgt een vrije trap. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) haalde Nicolò Zaniolo onderuit.
89'
wissel
Brentford
88'
wissel
Brentford
88'
Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
Premier LeagueBrentfordAston VillaEmiliano MartínezOllie Watkins
