Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|39
|17
|12
|2
|3
|35
|15
|2
|Liverpool
|38
|17
|11
|1
|5
|36
|15
|3
|Aston Villa
|38
|17
|12
|3
|2
|37
|21
|4
|Manchester City
|34
|17
|10
|3
|4
|40
|20
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|17
|10
|4
|3
|35
|23
|6
|Newcastle United
|29
|17
|9
|6
|2
|36
|21
|7
|Manchester United
|28
|17
|9
|7
|1
|18
|21
|8
|West Ham United
|27
|17
|8
|6
|3
|29
|30
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|17
|7
|5
|5
|33
|30
|10
|Chelsea
|22
|17
|6
|7
|4
|28
|26
|11
|Fulham
|21
|17
|6
|8
|3
|26
|29
|12
|Brentford
|19
|17
|5
|8
|4
|24
|24
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|17
|5
|8
|4
|21
|29
|14
|Bournemouth
|19
|16
|5
|7
|4
|21
|30
|15
|Crystal Palace
|17
|17
|4
|8
|5
|17
|25
|16
|Everton
|16
|17
|8
|7
|2
|22
|20
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|17
|3
|9
|5
|17
|30
|18
|Luton Town
|9
|16
|2
|11
|3
|17
|32
|19
|Burnley
|8
|17
|2
|13
|2
|16
|36
|20
|Sheffield United
|8
|17
|2
|13
|2
|12
|43
|Aston Villa
16
B. Mee
14
Ghoddos
27
Janelt
30
Roerslev
15
Moreno
19
Diaby
11
Y. Wissa
|wisselspelers
22
Collins
24
J. Durán
15
Onyeka
16
Chambers
|coaches
BEKIJK: Theatrale Emiliano Martinez eist hoofdrol op in zege vol opstootjes van Aston Villa
- 45' - Doelpunt - Keane Lewis-Potter (1 - 0)
- 46' - Geel - Christian Nørgaard
- 65' - Verv. Moussa Diaby door Jhon Durán
- 65' - Verv. Matthew Cash door Leon Bailey
- 68' - Verv. Keane Lewis-Potter door Neal Maupay
- 68' - Verv. Mikkel Damsgaard door Frank Onyeka
- 71' - Rood - Ben Mee
- 76' - Verv. Yoane Wissa door Nathan Collins
- 77' - Doelpunt - Àlex Moreno (1 - 1)
- 80' - Geel - Leon Bailey
- 81' - Verv. Pau Torres door Nicolò Zaniolo
- 85' - Doelpunt - Ollie Watkins (1 - 2)
- 86' - Geel - Ezri Konsa
- 86' - Geel - Saman Ghoddos
- 87' - Geel - Jhon Durán
- 88' - Geel - Vitaly Janelt
- 88' - Verv. Vitaly Janelt door Yegor Yarmolyuk
- 89' - Verv. Mads Roerslev door Michael Olakigbe
- 90' - Geel - Frank Onyeka
- 90+2' - Geel - Neal Maupay
- 90+7' - Rood - Boubacar Kamara
- 90+8' - Geel - Emiliano Martínez
- 90+8' - Geel - Yegor Yarmolyuk
Aston Villa blijft zich mengen in de titelstrijd in de Premier League. Tegen Brentford maakte het in de slotfase een achterstand om in een zege. In de extra tijd eiste Villa-keeper Emiliano Martinez de hoofdrol op met wat theater.
In een intens duel in Brentford trok Aston Villa pas in de slotfase aan het langste eind. Het was Ollie Watkins die tegen zijn ex-ploeg zorgde voor de winning goal. Zijn viering richting de fans van Brentford zette kwaad bloed en veroorzaakte een opstootje.
Emiliano Martinez met potje theater
Dat opstootje was maar een opstap naar de gebeurtenissen in de extra tijd. Emiliano Martínez eiste daarin een hoofdrol op. Eerst ging de doelman van Aston Villa theatraal neer na een duw van Maupay.
Even later kroop Martinez in de rol van dader. De Argentijn gaf Maupay een por. Toen de Fransman van Brentford op de grond bleef zitten, probeerde Martinez hem bij zijn shirt overeind te sleuren.
Dat mondde weer uit in een opstootje waarbij Boubacar Kamara van Aston Villa werd uitgesloten. Youri Tielemans zag het allemaal gebeuren zonder te spelen, de Rode Duivel is licht geblesseerd en zat niet in de kern bij Aston Villa.