BEKIJK: Theatrale Emiliano Martinez eist hoofdrol op in zege vol opstootjes van Aston Villa

Brentford einde 1 - 2 Aston Villa 45' - Doelpunt - Keane Lewis-Potter (1 - 0) 46' - Geel - Christian Nørgaard 65' - Verv. Moussa Diaby door Jhon Durán 65' - Verv. Matthew Cash door Leon Bailey 68' - Verv. Keane Lewis-Potter door Neal Maupay 68' - Verv. Mikkel Damsgaard door Frank Onyeka 71' - Rood - Ben Mee 76' - Verv. Yoane Wissa door Nathan Collins 77' - Doelpunt - Àlex Moreno (1 - 1) 80' - Geel - Leon Bailey 81' - Verv. Pau Torres door Nicolò Zaniolo 85' - Doelpunt - Ollie Watkins (1 - 2) 86' - Geel - Ezri Konsa 86' - Geel - Saman Ghoddos 87' - Geel - Jhon Durán 88' - Geel - Vitaly Janelt 88' - Verv. Vitaly Janelt door Yegor Yarmolyuk 89' - Verv. Mads Roerslev door Michael Olakigbe 90' - Geel - Frank Onyeka 90+2' - Geel - Neal Maupay 90+7' - Rood - Boubacar Kamara 90+8' - Geel - Emiliano Martínez 90+8' - Geel - Yegor Yarmolyuk Premier League - speeldag 17 - 17/12/23 - 15:00 time icon player homeTime homeIcon homePlayer score awayPlayer awayIcon awayTime 45' Keane Lewis-Potter 45' Keane Lewis-Potter 1 - 0 77' Àlex Moreno 1 - 1 Àlex Moreno 77' 85' Ollie Watkins 1 - 2 Ollie Watkins 85'

Aston Villa blijft zich mengen in de titelstrijd in de Premier League. Tegen Brentford maakte het in de slotfase een achterstand om in een zege. In de extra tijd eiste Villa-keeper Emiliano Martinez de hoofdrol op met wat theater.

In een intens duel in Brentford trok Aston Villa pas in de slotfase aan het langste eind. Het was Ollie Watkins die tegen zijn ex-ploeg zorgde voor de winning goal. Zijn viering richting de fans van Brentford zette kwaad bloed en veroorzaakte een opstootje.

Emiliano Martinez met potje theater

Dat opstootje was maar een opstap naar de gebeurtenissen in de extra tijd. Emiliano Martínez eiste daarin een hoofdrol op. Eerst ging de doelman van Aston Villa theatraal neer na een duw van Maupay. Even later kroop Martinez in de rol van dader. De Argentijn gaf Maupay een por. Toen de Fransman van Brentford op de grond bleef zitten, probeerde Martinez hem bij zijn shirt overeind te sleuren. Dat mondde weer uit in een opstootje waarbij Boubacar Kamara van Aston Villa werd uitgesloten. Youri Tielemans zag het allemaal gebeuren zonder te spelen, de Rode Duivel is licht geblesseerd en zat niet in de kern bij Aston Villa.

Het opstootje na de goal van Watkins