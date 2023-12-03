Liverpool zet scheve situatie tegen Fulham nog recht in knotsgekke slotfase

Liverpool heeft de drie punten op de valreep thuisgehouden op Anfield Road. In een knotsgekke slotfase maakte het tegen Fulham nog een achterstand goed: 4-3. Dankzij de overwinning blijft Liverpool in het spoor van leider Arsenal.

Bekijk de late goals van Endo en Alexander-Arnold:

Liverpool leek niet zonder kleerscheuren uit het duel met Fulham te komen. De bezoekers uit Londen konden twee keer gelijkmaken na weinig doortastend ingrijpen van Liverpool-keeper Kelleher.

En toen Decordova-Reid de 2-3 in doel kopte, zakte de temperatuur op Anfield nog wat meer. Maar de fans van Liverpool gingen nog een keer achter hun ploeg staan en dat loonde.

Eerst was er in minuut 87 een heerlijke knal van Wataru Endo, vijf jaar geleden nog in loondienst van STVV: 3-3. En nog geen minuut later velde Alexander-Arnold het zware verdict voor Fulham: 3-4. Rode Duivel Timothy Castagne stond in het verliezende kamp.