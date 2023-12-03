Ga naar de inhoud
LiverpoolFulham
62
Kelleher
17
Leno
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
2
K. Tete
32
J. Matip
3
C. Bassey
4
V. van Dijk
13
T. Ream
21
Tsimikas
33
A. Robinson
8
Szoboszlai
22
Iwobi
10
A. Mac Allister
6
Reed
38
Gravenberch
18
A. Pereira
11
Salah
26
J. Palhinha
9
D. Núñez
8
H. Wilson
7
L. Díaz
7
R. Jiménez
wisselspelers
3
W. Endo
10
Cairney
2
Gomez
20
Willian
18
C. Gakpo
30
Carlos Vinícius
5
I. Konaté
14
B. Decordova-Reid
13
Adrián
21
T. Castagne
17
Jones
1
Rodák
50
B. Doak
4
T. Adarabioyo
19
Elliott
12
F. Ballo-Touré
78
J. Quansah
28
S. Lukic
coaches
Klopp
M. Silva
scheidsrechter
Stuart Attwell
stadion
Anfield

Liverpool zet scheve situatie tegen Fulham nog recht in knotsgekke slotfase

 zo 3 december 2023 17:05
Liverpool
einde
4-3
Fulham
Premier League - speeldag 14 - 03/12/23 - 15:00
Liverpool heeft de drie punten op de valreep thuisgehouden op Anfield Road. In een knotsgekke slotfase maakte het tegen Fulham nog een achterstand goed: 4-3. Dankzij de overwinning blijft Liverpool in het spoor van leider Arsenal.

Bekijk de late goals van Endo en Alexander-Arnold:
Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.

Liverpool leek niet zonder kleerscheuren uit het duel met Fulham te komen. De bezoekers uit Londen konden twee keer gelijkmaken na weinig doortastend ingrijpen van Liverpool-keeper Kelleher.

 

En toen Decordova-Reid de 2-3 in doel kopte, zakte de temperatuur op Anfield nog wat meer. Maar de fans van Liverpool gingen nog een keer achter hun ploeg staan en dat loonde.

 

Eerst was er in minuut 87 een heerlijke knal van Wataru Endo, vijf jaar geleden nog in loondienst van STVV: 3-3. En nog geen minuut later velde Alexander-Arnold het zware verdict voor Fulham: 3-4. Rode Duivel Timothy Castagne stond in het verliezende kamp.

Ook de goal van Mac Allister was een pareltje
Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.
Fase per fase
90+8' tweede helft
90+7'
João Palhinha (Fulham) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).
90+3'
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
90+2'
Fulham krijgt een vrije trap. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) haalde Willian onderuit.
90+1'
7 - extra time
Er komen 7 minuten extra tijd bij.
90+1'
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Antonee Robinson (Fulham).
90'
wissel
Fulham
88'
Doelpunt voor
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold kan scoren voor Liverpool. De assist komt op naam van Kostas Tsimikas.
goal
Liverpool
4-3
Fulham
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
88'
Redding van Bernd Leno (Fulham), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
88'
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) haalt uit...
87'
Doelpunt voor
Liverpool
Wataru Endo kan scoren voor Liverpool. De assist komt op naam van Mohamed Salah.
goal
Liverpool
3-3
Fulham
Wataru Endo
Liverpool
84'
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
84'
Redding van Bernd Leno (Fulham), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
84'
De voorzet komt tot bij Luis Díaz (Liverpool). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
84'
Trent Alexander-Arnold neemt de hoekschop voor Liverpool. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
84'
Wataru Endo (Liverpool) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
84'
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
83'
wissel
Liverpool
