Liverpool zet scheve situatie tegen Fulham nog recht in knotsgekke slotfase

|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|33
|14
|10
|1
|3
|29
|11
|2
|Liverpool
|31
|14
|9
|1
|4
|32
|14
|3
|Manchester City
|30
|14
|9
|2
|3
|36
|16
|4
|Aston Villa
|29
|14
|9
|3
|2
|33
|20
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|14
|8
|3
|3
|28
|20
|6
|Newcastle United
|26
|14
|8
|4
|2
|32
|14
|7
|Manchester United
|24
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|17
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|14
|6
|4
|4
|30
|26
|9
|West Ham United
|21
|14
|6
|5
|3
|24
|24
|10
|Chelsea
|19
|14
|5
|5
|4
|25
|22
|11
|Brentford
|19
|14
|5
|5
|4
|22
|19
|12
|Crystal Palace
|16
|14
|4
|6
|4
|14
|19
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15
|14
|4
|7
|3
|19
|25
|14
|Fulham
|15
|14
|4
|7
|3
|16
|26
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|22
|16
|Bournemouth
|13
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|30
|17
|Luton Town
|9
|14
|2
|9
|3
|13
|26
|18
|Everton
|7
|14
|5
|7
|2
|15
|20
|19
|Burnley
|7
|14
|2
|11
|1
|15
|32
|20
|Sheffield United
|5
|14
|1
|11
|2
|11
|39
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|20
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|8
|2
|Liverpool
|21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|21
|5
|3
|Manchester City
|17
|7
|5
|0
|2
|20
|7
|4
|Aston Villa
|18
|6
|6
|0
|0
|23
|5
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|8
|6
|Newcastle United
|21
|8
|7
|1
|0
|19
|4
|7
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|10
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|7
|3
|1
|3
|15
|10
|9
|West Ham United
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|10
|Chelsea
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|13
|13
|11
|Brentford
|12
|8
|3
|2
|3
|15
|12
|12
|Crystal Palace
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|12
|14
|Fulham
|9
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|9
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|16
|Bournemouth
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|12
|17
|Luton Town
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|18
|Everton
|4
|7
|1
|5
|1
|5
|9
|19
|Burnley
|3
|8
|1
|7
|0
|10
|20
|20
|Sheffield United
|4
|7
|1
|5
|1
|7
|19
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|3
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|7
|2
|1
|4
|11
|9
|3
|Manchester City
|13
|7
|4
|2
|1
|16
|9
|4
|Aston Villa
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|15
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|12
|6
|Newcastle United
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|13
|10
|7
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|7
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|16
|9
|West Ham United
|10
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|14
|10
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|9
|11
|Brentford
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|7
|12
|Crystal Palace
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|11
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|13
|14
|Fulham
|6
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|17
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|7
|1
|5
|1
|6
|13
|16
|Bournemouth
|4
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|18
|17
|Luton Town
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|7
|18
|18
|Everton
|13
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|11
|19
|Burnley
|4
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|1
|7
|0
|6
|1
|4
|20
|Liverpool
|Fulham
62
Kelleher
17
Leno
32
J. Matip
13
T. Ream
21
Tsimikas
22
Iwobi
6
Reed
11
Salah
|wisselspelers
10
Cairney
20
Willian
18
C. Gakpo
13
Adrián
17
Jones
50
B. Doak
19
Elliott
28
S. Lukic
|coaches
Liverpool zet scheve situatie tegen Fulham nog recht in knotsgekke slotfase
- 20' - Own goal - Bernd Leno (1 - 0)
- 24' - Doelpunt - Harry Wilson (1 - 1)
- 38' - Doelpunt - Alexis Mac Allister (2 - 1)
- 45+3' - Doelpunt - Kenny Tete (2 - 2)
- 62' - Verv. Harry Wilson door Tom Cairney
- 62' - Verv. Andreas Pereira door Willian
- 64' - Verv. Dominik Szoboszlai door Cody Gakpo
- 65' - Verv. Alexis Mac Allister door Joe Gomez
- 68' - Verv. Joel Matip door Ibrahima Konaté
- 75' - Verv. Alex Iwobi door Bobby Decordova-Reid
- 75' - Verv. Kenny Tete door Timothy Castagne
- 80' - Doelpunt - Bobby Decordova-Reid (2 - 3)
- 83' - Verv. Ryan Gravenberch door Wataru Endo
- 87' - Doelpunt - Wataru Endo (3 - 3)
- 88' - Doelpunt - Trent Alexander-Arnold (4 - 3)
- 90' - Verv. Harrison Reed door Carlos Vinícius
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
20'
|Bernd Leno
20'
|Bernd Leno
1 - 0
24'
|Harry Wilson
1 - 1
|Harry Wilson
24'
38'
|Alexis Mac Allister
38'
|Alexis Mac Allister
2 - 1
45+3'
|Kenny Tete
2 - 2
|Kenny Tete
45+3'
80'
|Bobby Decordova-Reid
2 - 3
|Bobby Decordova-Reid
80'
87'
|Wataru Endo
87'
|Wataru Endo
3 - 3
88'
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
88'
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
4 - 3
Liverpool heeft de drie punten op de valreep thuisgehouden op Anfield Road. In een knotsgekke slotfase maakte het tegen Fulham nog een achterstand goed: 4-3. Dankzij de overwinning blijft Liverpool in het spoor van leider Arsenal.
Liverpool leek niet zonder kleerscheuren uit het duel met Fulham te komen. De bezoekers uit Londen konden twee keer gelijkmaken na weinig doortastend ingrijpen van Liverpool-keeper Kelleher.
En toen Decordova-Reid de 2-3 in doel kopte, zakte de temperatuur op Anfield nog wat meer. Maar de fans van Liverpool gingen nog een keer achter hun ploeg staan en dat loonde.
Eerst was er in minuut 87 een heerlijke knal van Wataru Endo, vijf jaar geleden nog in loondienst van STVV: 3-3. En nog geen minuut later velde Alexander-Arnold het zware verdict voor Fulham: 3-4. Rode Duivel Timothy Castagne stond in het verliezende kamp.