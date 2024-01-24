overzicht
#
8
Christos Tzolis
Club Brugge
aanvaller
positie
73kg
gewicht
1.79m
lengte
Griekenland
land
30/01/2002
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Club Brugge
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Nations League
Griekenland
1
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Club Brugge
9
matches
8
gestart
1
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
1
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Club Brugge
1
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024 - Belgische Super Cup
Club Brugge
1
matches
1
gestart
1
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024 - EK-kwalificatie
Griekenland
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Promotie/degradatie Bundesliga
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Carabao Cup
Norwich City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - Eredivisie
FC Twente
10
matches
5
gestart
-1
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2022/2023 - Carabao Cup
Norwich City
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Conference League
FC Twente
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Nations League
Griekenland
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Griekenland
7
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - The Emirates FA Cup
Norwich City
1
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - Premier League
Norwich City
14
matches
3
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - Carabao Cup
Norwich City
2
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2021/2022 - UEFA Conference League
PAOK Saloniki
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2020/2021 - UEFA Nations League
Griekenland
2
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2020/2021 - UEFA Europa League
PAOK Saloniki
5
matches
3
gestart
1
volledig
3
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
0
0
0
2020/2021 - UEFA Champions League
PAOK Saloniki
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
carrière team(s)
Club Brugge
2024/2025
BEL
9
matches
2
goals
1
assists
FC Twente
2022/2023
NED
10
matches
1
goals
0
assists
Norwich City
2021/2022
ENG
14
matches
0
goals
0
assists
carrière nationaal
Griekenland
2024/2025
1
matches
1
goals
0
assists
Griekenland
2024
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Griekenland
2022/2023
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Griekenland
2022
7
matches
0
goals
1
assists
