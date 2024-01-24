#
4

Brian Plat

Beerschot
  • verdediger
    positie
  • 80kg
    gewicht
  • 1.91m
    lengte
  • Nederland
    land
  • 05/04/2000
    geboren
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Beerschot
  • 5
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 1
2023/2024 - Eredivisie
FC Volendam
  • 27
    matches
  • 21
    gestart
  • 18
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 3
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Eredivisie
FC Volendam
  • 29
    matches
  • 26
    gestart
  • 19
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 6
  • 0
  • 0
carrière team(s)
Beerschot
2024/2025
BEL
  • 5
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
FC Volendam
2023/2024
NED
  • 27
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
FC Volendam
2022/2023
NED
  • 29
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists