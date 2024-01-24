overzicht
#
4
Brian Plat
Beerschot
verdediger
positie
80kg
gewicht
1.91m
lengte
Nederland
land
05/04/2000
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Beerschot
5
matches
5
gestart
4
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
1
2023/2024 - Eredivisie
FC Volendam
27
matches
21
gestart
18
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
3
0
0
2022/2023 - Eredivisie
FC Volendam
29
matches
26
gestart
19
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
6
0
0
carrière team(s)
Beerschot
2024/2025
BEL
5
matches
0
goals
0
assists
FC Volendam
2023/2024
NED
27
matches
0
goals
0
assists
FC Volendam
2022/2023
NED
29
matches
0
goals
0
assists
