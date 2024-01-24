overzicht
#
24
Aiden O'Neill
Standard
middenvelder
positie
70kg
gewicht
1.78m
lengte
Australië
land
04/07/1998
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Standard
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Standard
8
matches
8
gestart
8
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2023/2024 - Croky Cup
Standard
2
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
Standard
23
matches
16
gestart
14
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
4
0
0
2018/2019 - Premier League
Burnley
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2018/2019 - UEFA Europa League
Burnley
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2017/2018 - The Emirates FA Cup
Fleetwood Town
3
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2017/2018 - Premier League
Burnley
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2017/2018 - Carabao Cup
Fleetwood Town
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2016/2017 - The Emirates FA Cup
Burnley
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2016/2017 - Premier League
Burnley
3
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2016/2017 - Carabao Cup
Burnley
1
matches
1
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
Jupiler Pro League
Standard legt aanvoerder Aiden O'Neill vast tot 2028
carrière team(s)
Standard
2024/2025
BEL
8
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Standard
2023/2024
BEL
23
matches
1
goals
0
assists
Burnley
2018/2019
ENG
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Burnley
2017/2018
ENG
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
