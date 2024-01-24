#
24

Aiden O'Neill

Standard
  • middenvelder
    positie
  • 70kg
    gewicht
  • 1.78m
    lengte
  • Australië
    land
  • 04/07/1998
    geboren
statistieken
2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Standard
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Standard
  • 8
    matches
  • 8
    gestart
  • 8
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Croky Cup
Standard
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
Standard
  • 23
    matches
  • 16
    gestart
  • 14
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
2018/2019 - Premier League
Burnley
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2018/2019 - UEFA Europa League
Burnley
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2017/2018 - The Emirates FA Cup
Fleetwood Town
  • 3
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2017/2018 - Premier League
Burnley
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2017/2018 - Carabao Cup
Fleetwood Town
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2016/2017 - The Emirates FA Cup
Burnley
  • 1
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2016/2017 - Premier League
Burnley
  • 3
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2016/2017 - Carabao Cup
Burnley
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

Jupiler Pro League
Standard legt aanvoerder Aiden O'Neill vast tot 2028
carrière team(s)
Standard
2024/2025
BEL
  • 8
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Standard
2023/2024
BEL
  • 23
    matches
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Burnley
2018/2019
ENG
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Burnley
2017/2018
ENG
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists