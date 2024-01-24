Spring naar de inhoud
48

Fedde Leysen

Logo van Union
Union
  • verdediger
    positie
  • 78kg
    gewicht
  • 1.87m
    lengte
  • België
    land
  • 09/07/2003
    geboren
statistieken

2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Union
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Union
  • 18
    matches
  • 14
    gestart
  • 11
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Europa League
Union
  • 3
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Union
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024 - Belgische Super Cup
Union
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Croky Cup
Union
  • 3
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - UEFA Europa League
Union
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
Union
  • 4
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Union
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - UEFA Champions League
PSV
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Eredivisie
PSV
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

carrière team(s)

Union
2024/2025
BEL
  • 18
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Union
2023/2024
BEL
  • 4
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
PSV
2022/2023
NED
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists