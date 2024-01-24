Spring naar de inhoud
#
48
Fedde Leysen
Union
verdediger
positie
78kg
gewicht
1.87m
lengte
België
land
09/07/2003
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Union
1
matches
1
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Union
18
matches
14
gestart
11
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
4
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Europa League
Union
3
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Union
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024 - Belgische Super Cup
Union
1
matches
1
gestart
1
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2023/2024 - Croky Cup
Union
3
matches
2
gestart
2
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - UEFA Europa League
Union
1
matches
1
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
Union
4
matches
4
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Union
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - UEFA Champions League
PSV
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - Eredivisie
PSV
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
carrière team(s)
Union
2024/2025
BEL
18
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Union
2023/2024
BEL
4
matches
0
goals
0
assists
PSV
2022/2023
NED
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
