#
34

Dogucan Haspolat

Westerlo
  • middenvelder
    positie
  • 81kg
    gewicht
  • 1.89m
    lengte
  • Nederland
    land
  • 11/02/2000
    geboren
  • middenvelder
    positie
  • 81kg
    gewicht
  • 1.89m
    lengte
  • Nederland
    land
  • 11/02/2000
    geboren
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Westerlo
  • 5
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 5
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Croky Cup
Westerlo
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
Westerlo
  • 26
    matches
  • 12
    gestart
  • 5
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 2
    assists
  • 5
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - UEFA Europa League
Trabzonspor
  • 1
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - UEFA Conference League
Trabzonspor
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - UEFA Champions League
Trabzonspor
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2018/2019 - Eredivisie
Excelsior
  • 14
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 3
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2017/2018 - Eredivisie
Excelsior
  • 7
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2016/2017 - Eredivisie
Excelsior
  • 1
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
carrière team(s)
Westerlo
2024/2025
BEL
  • 5
    matches
  • 1
    goals
  • 1
    assists
Westerlo
2023/2024
BEL
  • 26
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 2
    assists
Excelsior
2018/2019
NED
  • 14
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Excelsior
2017/2018
NED
  • 7
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists