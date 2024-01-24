overzicht
#
34
Dogucan Haspolat
Westerlo
middenvelder
positie
81kg
gewicht
1.89m
lengte
Nederland
land
11/02/2000
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Westerlo
5
matches
5
gestart
5
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
2
0
0
2023/2024 - Croky Cup
Westerlo
1
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
Westerlo
26
matches
12
gestart
5
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
2
assists
5
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Europa League
Trabzonspor
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Conference League
Trabzonspor
2
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2022/2023 - UEFA Champions League
Trabzonspor
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2018/2019 - Eredivisie
Excelsior
14
matches
4
gestart
3
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2017/2018 - Eredivisie
Excelsior
7
matches
3
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
2016/2017 - Eredivisie
Excelsior
1
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
carrière team(s)
Westerlo
2024/2025
BEL
5
matches
1
goals
1
assists
Westerlo
2023/2024
BEL
26
matches
0
goals
2
assists
Excelsior
2018/2019
NED
14
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Excelsior
2017/2018
NED
7
matches
0
goals
0
assists
meer