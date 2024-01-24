overzicht
#
24
Haruya Fujii
KV Kortrijk
verdediger
positie
76kg
gewicht
1.87m
lengte
Japan
land
26/12/2000
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
KV Kortrijk
5
matches
5
gestart
4
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Play-offs promotie/degradatie 1A/1B
KV Kortrijk
2
matches
2
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
KV Kortrijk
10
matches
9
gestart
9
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
carrière team(s)
KV Kortrijk
2024/2025
BEL
5
matches
0
goals
0
assists
KV Kortrijk
2023/2024
BEL
10
matches
0
goals
0
assists
