#
24

Haruya Fujii

KV Kortrijk
  • verdediger
    positie
  • 76kg
    gewicht
  • 1.87m
    lengte
  • Japan
    land
  • 26/12/2000
    geboren
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
KV Kortrijk
  • 5
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Play-offs promotie/degradatie 1A/1B
KV Kortrijk
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
KV Kortrijk
  • 10
    matches
  • 9
    gestart
  • 9
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
carrière team(s)
KV Kortrijk
2024/2025
BEL
  • 5
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
KV Kortrijk
2023/2024
BEL
  • 10
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists