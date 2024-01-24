overzicht
Lee Carsley
Engeland
coach
functie
74kg
gewicht
1.77m
lengte
Ierland
land
28/02/1974
geboren
statistieken
2024/2025 - UEFA Nations League
Engeland
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023 - Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21
Engeland Onder-21
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2009/2010 - Premier League
Birmingham City
7
matches
3
gestart
-1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
UEFA Nations League
Interim-coach Engeland staat nog voor eerste match ter discussie, omdat hij weigert volkslied te zingen
carrière team(s)
Birmingham City
2009/2010
ENG
7
matches
0
goals
0
assists
carrière nationaal
Engeland
2024/2025
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
Engeland Onder-21
2023
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
