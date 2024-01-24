Spring naar de inhoud
17

Ilay Camara

Standard
  • verdediger
    positie
  • 63kg
    gewicht
  • 1.74m
    lengte
  • België
    land
  • 18/01/2000
    geboren
statistieken

2024/2025 - Croky Cup
Standard
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
Standard
  • 21
    matches
  • 19
    gestart
  • 10
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 2
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Croky Cup
RWDM
  • 3
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Challenger Pro League
RSCA Futures
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
RWDM
  • 28
    matches
  • 21
    gestart
  • 9
    volledig
  • 3
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 6
    assists
  • 4
  • 1
  • 0
2022/2023 - Challenger Pro League
RSCA Futures
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

carrière team(s)

Standard
2024/2025
BEL
  • 21
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 2
    assists
RSCA Futures
2023/2024
BEL
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
RWDM
2023/2024
BEL
  • 28
    matches
  • 3
    goals
  • 6
    assists
RSCA Futures
2022/2023
BEL
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists