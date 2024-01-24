overzicht
#
91
Adriano Bertaccini
STVV
aanvaller
positie
60kg
gewicht
1.73m
lengte
België
land
13/08/2000
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
STVV
3
matches
3
gestart
0
volledig
1
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Challenger Pro League
FC Luik
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
STVV
13
matches
5
gestart
0
volledig
4
goals
0
penalties
1
assists
1
0
0
2022/2023 - Croky Cup
Thes Sport
1
matches
1
gestart
1
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - 1e Nationale
Thes Sport
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2019/2020 - 1e Nationale
Deinze
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2019/2020 - Jupiler Pro League
KRC Genk
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2019 - Belgische Super Cup
KRC Genk
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
carrière team(s)
STVV
2024/2025
BEL
3
matches
1
goals
0
assists
FC Luik
2023/2024
BEL
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
STVV
2023/2024
BEL
13
matches
4
goals
1
assists
Thes Sport
2022/2023
BEL
0
matches
0
goals
0
assists
