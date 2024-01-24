#
91

Adriano Bertaccini

STVV
  • aanvaller
    positie
  • 60kg
    gewicht
  • 1.73m
    lengte
  • België
    land
  • 13/08/2000
    geboren
statistieken
2024/2025 - Jupiler Pro League
STVV
  • 3
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Challenger Pro League
FC Luik
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Jupiler Pro League
STVV
  • 13
    matches
  • 5
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 4
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Croky Cup
Thes Sport
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - 1e Nationale
Thes Sport
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2019/2020 - 1e Nationale
Deinze
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2019/2020 - Jupiler Pro League
KRC Genk
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2019 - Belgische Super Cup
KRC Genk
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
carrière team(s)
STVV
2024/2025
BEL
  • 3
    matches
  • 1
    goals
  • 0
    assists
FC Luik
2023/2024
BEL
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
STVV
2023/2024
BEL
  • 13
    matches
  • 4
    goals
  • 1
    assists
Thes Sport
2022/2023
BEL
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists