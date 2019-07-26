Vuillermoz Alexis

|05 juni
|05/06
|Critérium du Dauphiné - Etappe 2
|1
|05 juni
|05/06
|Critérium du Dauphiné - Etappe 1
|95
|24 april
|24/04
|Luik - Bastenaken - Luik
|21
|20 april
|20/04
|Waalse Pijl
|10
|04 april
|04/04
|Ronde van het Baskenland
|25
|
|Ronde van het Baskenland - Etappe 6
|29
|
|Ronde van het Baskenland - Etappe 5
|14
|
|Ronde van het Baskenland - Etappe 4
|50
|
|Ronde van het Baskenland - Etappe 3
|33
|
|Ronde van het Baskenland - Etappe 2
|27
|
|Ronde van het Baskenland - Etappe 1
|54
|06 maart
|06/03
|Parijs - Nice - Etappe 7
|102
|06 maart
|06/03
|Parijs - Nice - Etappe 6
|42
|06 maart
|06/03
|Parijs - Nice - Etappe 5
|31
|06 maart
|06/03
|Parijs - Nice - Etappe 3
|41
|06 maart
|06/03
|Parijs - Nice - Etappe 2
|95
|06 maart
|06/03
|Parijs - Nice - Etappe 1
|48