    Chris Wood

    lengte:
    1.91 m
    gewicht:
    91 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1991-12-07
    land:
    Nieuw-Zeeland
    positie:
    ATTACKER
    club:
    Burnley
    ga naar team alle spelers

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League
    matchen33goals12assists3kaarten0
    gestart32penalty's2  geel0
    volledig22    rood0
    Carabao Cup
    matchen3goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021BurnleyENG37123
    2019/2020BurnleyENG35141
    2018/2019BurnleyENG46132
    2017/2018Leeds UnitedENG000
    2017/2018BurnleyENG26112
    2016/2017Leeds UnitedENG210
    2015/2016Leeds UnitedENG000
    2014/2015Leicester CityENG200
    2012/2013West Bromwich AlbionENG000
    2011/2012Birmingham City620