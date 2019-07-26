Chris Wood
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League
|matchen
|33
|goals
|12
|assists
|3
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|32
|penalty's
|2
|geel
|0
|volledig
|22
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2020/2021
|Burnley
|ENG
|37
|12
|3
|2019/2020
|Burnley
|ENG
|35
|14
|1
|2018/2019
|Burnley
|ENG
|46
|13
|2
|2017/2018
|Leeds United
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Burnley
|ENG
|26
|11
|2
|2016/2017
|Leeds United
|ENG
|2
|1
|0
|2015/2016
|Leeds United
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|Leicester City
|ENG
|2
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|West Bromwich Albion
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2011/2012
|Birmingham City
|6
|2
|0