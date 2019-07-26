Iñaki Williams
seizoen
|LaLiga Santander - Athletic Club
|matchen
|26
|goals
|6
|assists
|2
|kaarten
|2
|gestart
|21
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|2
|volledig
|14
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|26
|6
|2
|2020/2021
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|38
|6
|6
|2019/2020
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|38
|6
|1
|2018/2019
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|38
|13
|5
|2017/2018
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|51
|10
|6
|2016/2017
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|46
|6
|6
|2015/2016
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|32
|10
|3
|2014/2015
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|21
|2
|1