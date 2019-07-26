    Iñaki Williams

    lengte1.86 m
    gewicht71 kg
    geboortedatum15/06/1994
    landSpanje
    positieaanvaller
    clubAthletic Club
    team

    seizoen

    LaLiga Santander - Athletic Club
    matchen26goals6assists2kaarten2
    gestart21penalty's0  geel2
    volledig14    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Athletic ClubSPA2662
    2020/2021Athletic ClubSPA3866
    2019/2020Athletic ClubSPA3861
    2018/2019Athletic ClubSPA38135
    2017/2018Athletic ClubSPA51106
    2016/2017Athletic ClubSPA4666
    2015/2016Athletic ClubSPA32103
    2014/2015Athletic ClubSPA2121