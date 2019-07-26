Pierre Webó
seizoen
|Spor Toto Süper Lig - Osmanlispor
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2017/2018
|Osmanlispor
|TUR
|0
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Osmanlispor
|TUR
|37
|10
|0
|2015/2016
|Osmanlispor
|TUR
|20
|6
|0
|2014/2015
|Fenerbahçe
|TUR
|26
|8
|0
|2013/2014
|Fenerbahçe
|4
|1
|0
|2012/2013
|Büyüksehir Bld. Spor
|0
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|2
|0
|2010/2011
|Real Mallorca
|SPA
|34
|11
|6
|2009/2010
|Real Mallorca
|SPA
|31
|6
|3