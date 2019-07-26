    Victor Wanyama

    lengte1.88 m
    gewicht87 kg
    geboortedatum25/06/1991
    landKenia

    seizoen

    UEFA Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    The Emirates FA Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten1
    gestart0penalty's0  geel1
    volledig0    rood0
    Carabao Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2019/2020Tottenham HotspurENG400
    2018/2019Tottenham HotspurENG2210
    2017/2018Tottenham HotspurENG2410
    2016/2017Tottenham HotspurENG4751
    2015/2016SouthamptonENG3511
    2014/2015SouthamptonENG3831
    2013/2014SouthamptonENG2300
    2012/2013Celtic1020
    2011/2012Celtic500
    2010/2011Germinal BeerschotBEL3010