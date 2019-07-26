Victor Wanyama
seizoen
|UEFA Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|The Emirates FA Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2019/2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|4
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|22
|1
|0
|2017/2018
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|24
|1
|0
|2016/2017
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|47
|5
|1
|2015/2016
|Southampton
|ENG
|35
|1
|1
|2014/2015
|Southampton
|ENG
|38
|3
|1
|2013/2014
|Southampton
|ENG
|23
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Celtic
|10
|2
|0
|2011/2012
|Celtic
|5
|0
|0
|2010/2011
|Germinal Beerschot
|BEL
|30
|1
|0