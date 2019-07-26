    Arturo Vidal

    lengte1.8 m
    gewicht74 kg
    geboortedatum22/05/1987
    landChili
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubInternazionale
    team

    seizoen

    UEFA Champions League - Internazionale
    matchen6goals1assists2kaarten0
    gestart3penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    Serie A TIM - Internazionale
    matchen19goals1assists1kaarten3
    gestart1penalty's0  geel3
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022InternazionaleITA2523
    2020/2021InternazionaleITA2712
    2019/2020FC BarcelonaSPA4083
    2018/2019FC BarcelonaSPA4437
    2017/2018FC Bayern MünchenDUI3062
    2016/2017FC Bayern MünchenDUI3572
    2015/2016FC Bayern MünchenDUI4168
    2014/2015JuventusITA4084
    2013/2014JuventusITA44184
    2012/2013JuventusITA401310