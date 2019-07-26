Arturo Vidal
seizoen
|UEFA Champions League - Internazionale
|matchen
|6
|goals
|1
|assists
|2
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|Serie A TIM - Internazionale
|matchen
|19
|goals
|1
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|3
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|3
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Internazionale
|ITA
|25
|2
|3
|2020/2021
|Internazionale
|ITA
|27
|1
|2
|2019/2020
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|40
|8
|3
|2018/2019
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|44
|3
|7
|2017/2018
|FC Bayern München
|DUI
|30
|6
|2
|2016/2017
|FC Bayern München
|DUI
|35
|7
|2
|2015/2016
|FC Bayern München
|DUI
|41
|6
|8
|2014/2015
|Juventus
|ITA
|40
|8
|4
|2013/2014
|Juventus
|ITA
|44
|18
|4
|2012/2013
|Juventus
|ITA
|40
|13
|10