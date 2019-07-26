Igor Vetokele
seizoen
|Croky Cup - Westerlo
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|1B Pro League - Westerlo
|matchen
|10
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Westerlo
|BEL
|11
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Westerlo
|BEL
|26
|8
|0
|2019/2020
|Westerlo
|BEL
|19
|4
|0
|2018/2019
|Charlton Athletic
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|STVV
|BEL
|27
|5
|1
|2016/2017
|Zulte Waregem
|BEL
|15
|0
|2
|2016/2017
|STVV
|BEL
|16
|8
|4
|2015/2016
|Charlton Athletic
|ENG
|1
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|Charlton Athletic
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|FC Kopenhagen
|2
|0
|0