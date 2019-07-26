    Igor Vetokele

    lengte1.73 m
    gewicht70 kg
    geboortedatum23/03/1992
    landAngola
    positieaanvaller
    clubWesterlo
    team

    seizoen

    Croky Cup - Westerlo
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    1B Pro League - Westerlo
    matchen10goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022WesterloBEL1100
    2020/2021WesterloBEL2680
    2019/2020WesterloBEL1940
    2018/2019Charlton AthleticENG000
    2017/2018STVVBEL2751
    2016/2017Zulte WaregemBEL1502
    2016/2017STVVBEL1684
    2015/2016Charlton AthleticENG100
    2014/2015Charlton AthleticENG000
    2013/2014FC Kopenhagen200